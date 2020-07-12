15 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, NM with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carlsbad apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
35 Units Available
The Village at Carlsbad
3821 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
890 sqft
Spend your days at The Village at Carlsbad, a pet friendly apartment community in the beautiful city of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Choose from many classically designed one- or two-bedroom floorplans offering contemporary features and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
4 Units Available
Riverwood
506 W Orchard Ln, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverwood in Carlsbad. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
5 Units Available
Cielo Vista
601 West Orchard Lane, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1400 sqft
Cielo Vista is ready to be your new home! Located at 601 W Orchard Ln in Carlsbad, New Mexico, this community has much to offer its residents.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
401 N. Ash St.
401 North Ash Street, Carlsbad, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
4 Bedroom home - Spacious newly built 4 bedroom home close to schools and shopping! Home comes with a central refrigerated a/c, garage, fridge, stove and microwave. Owner pays water. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4501 Old Cavern Hwy Unit A
4501 Old Cavern Highway, Carlsbad, NM
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2580 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom - Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Owner pays water, garbage, & sewer, no smoking, no pets. Security System, sprinkler system, fully enclosed fenced in yard, lots of parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Baler
302 Baler Ln, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED/2 BATH - Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW home located in the Martin Farms subdivision. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with granite countertops, all tile throughout and all new stainless appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1105 W Fox St
1105 West Fox Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Gas & Water Paid! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, all hardwood floors with 1 car carport, centrally located. Owner will pay gas, water, sewage and garbage. NO PETS! *Please view www.eracarlsbad.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 N Halagueno B
505 North Halagueno Street, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,200
ALL BILLS PAID! 1 Bed/1 Bath with Office. - Newly Updated!! Upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with a small office. Washer and dryer on site with garage attached, entrance to apartment is located off the alley.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2604 W Lea
2604 West Lea Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
New Construction 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, water paid. - New construction home, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with a 2 car garage, granite countertops and tile throughout with a privacy fenced in backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2518 Spruill Dr.
2518 Spruill Drive, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1997 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Large Yard, Garage, RV Hook UP, No Bills Paid, No Pets. $2200 Month $2200 Deposit. Available Now No Pets Allowed (RLNE5095871)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
806 Solana Rd.
806 Solana Road, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 bedroom, 2 bath house - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1 car attached garage and 1 car detached garage. Fenced in back yard with extra parking. Water, sewage, garbage and gas paid, NO PETS! *Please view www.eracarlsbad.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
313 S Alameda
313 South Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bath, water paid. - Upgraded home, all new with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Home is 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath, hardwood floors and 1 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1411 W. Orchard Lane Unit B
1411 West Orchard Lane, Carlsbad, NM
1 Bedroom
$600
350 sqft
Gorgeous River Side Studio - Gorgeous Studio, Fully Furnished! - Landlord pays: electric, water, sewer/trash, wifi included, access to firestick for TV - Weekly cleaning services, including linen changes - Private yard - Direct access to the Pecos

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
407 Rosedale
407 Rosedale Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1458 sqft
407 Rosedale Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 3 bedroom 2 bath, no bills paid. No smoking, one car carport. $1600 month, $1600 deposit No Pets Allowed (RLNE4452775)

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1610 Desert Willow
1610 Desert Willow Drive, Carlsbad, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
NEWLY UPDATED 2 Bed, 2 Bath near golf course. - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in established neighborhood, Ocotillo Elementary school district and near the golf course.
City Guide for Carlsbad, NM

Carlsbad may be full of amazing views, awesome hiking opportunities and neighbors so nice you’d think this was the Truman Show, but it’s not exactly crawling with apartment rentals. This doesn’t mean you can’t find the perfect place to live, it just means you won’t be overrun with options. What you will get, however, is a great Carlsbad apartment rental at a cheap price. One-bedrooms in Carlsbad typically range between $640 and $790, two-bedrooms from about $800 to $1000, and three-bedrooms from $900 to $1040. Because there are so few apartments in the area, the one thing Carlsbad apartment rentals don’t cut corners on is amenities. From basic apartments to luxury rentals and furnished apartments (check out River Oaks!), your needs are covered. Move-in deposits won’t clean out your savings, either. In fact, you can nab a one-bedroom place in Carlsbad for as little as $150 down. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Carlsbad, NM

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carlsbad apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

