15 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, NM with parking

Carlsbad may be full of amazing views, awesome hiking opportunities and neighbors so nice you’d think this was the Truman Show, but it’s not exactly crawling with apartment rentals. This doesn’t mean you can’t find the perfect place to live, it just means you won’t be overrun with options. What you will get, however, is a great Carlsbad apartment rental at a cheap price. One-bedrooms in Carlsbad typically range between $640 and $790, two-bedrooms from about $800 to $1000, and three-bedrooms from $900 to $1040. Because there are so few apartments in the area, the one thing Carlsbad apartment rentals don’t cut corners on is amenities. From basic apartments to luxury rentals and furnished apartments (check out River Oaks!), your needs are covered. Move-in deposits won’t clean out your savings, either. In fact, you can nab a one-bedroom place in Carlsbad for as little as $150 down. See more