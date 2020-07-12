15 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, NM with parking
Carlsbad may be full of amazing views, awesome hiking opportunities and neighbors so nice you’d think this was the Truman Show, but it’s not exactly crawling with apartment rentals. This doesn’t mean you can’t find the perfect place to live, it just means you won’t be overrun with options. What you will get, however, is a great Carlsbad apartment rental at a cheap price. One-bedrooms in Carlsbad typically range between $640 and $790, two-bedrooms from about $800 to $1000, and three-bedrooms from $900 to $1040. Because there are so few apartments in the area, the one thing Carlsbad apartment rentals don’t cut corners on is amenities. From basic apartments to luxury rentals and furnished apartments (check out River Oaks!), your needs are covered. Move-in deposits won’t clean out your savings, either. In fact, you can nab a one-bedroom place in Carlsbad for as little as $150 down. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Carlsbad apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.