1199 Glenwood Street

Amenities
1/2 Move in Special - June ONLY! - NEW PROPERTY HITTING THE MARKET TODAY ! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS PROPERTY !
3 Bed / 2 Bathroom with Central A/C and with a Shop!
You don't want to miss out on this property located in Bloomfield, NM, property is a 3 bed/ 2 bath with 2 living room spaces, pool table (included), updated kitchen cabinetry, seperate laundry room, car ports, shop and livestock panels (cattle and horses are welcome). For more information and to schedule a showing, please call CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty at (505) 325 2100.
Application Fee: $40.00 per adult (Apply at https://www.century21sowesco.com/rentals)
CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty
4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000
Farmington, NM 87401
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5806048)