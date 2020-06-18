All apartments in Bloomfield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1199 Glenwood Street

1199 Glenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1199 Glenwood Street, Bloomfield, NM 87413

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
pool table
1/2 Move in Special - June ONLY! - NEW PROPERTY HITTING THE MARKET TODAY ! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS PROPERTY !
3 Bed / 2 Bathroom with Central A/C and with a Shop!
You don't want to miss out on this property located in Bloomfield, NM, property is a 3 bed/ 2 bath with 2 living room spaces, pool table (included), updated kitchen cabinetry, seperate laundry room, car ports, shop and livestock panels (cattle and horses are welcome). For more information and to schedule a showing, please call CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty at (505) 325 2100.

Application Fee: $40.00 per adult (Apply at https://www.century21sowesco.com/rentals)

CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty
4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000
Farmington, NM 87401

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 Glenwood Street have any available units?
1199 Glenwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomfield, NM.
What amenities does 1199 Glenwood Street have?
Some of 1199 Glenwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 Glenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1199 Glenwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 Glenwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1199 Glenwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1199 Glenwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1199 Glenwood Street does offer parking.
Does 1199 Glenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 Glenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 Glenwood Street have a pool?
No, 1199 Glenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1199 Glenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1199 Glenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 Glenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1199 Glenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1199 Glenwood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1199 Glenwood Street has units with air conditioning.
