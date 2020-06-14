13 Apartments for rent in Williamstown, NJ with gym
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 5
Williamstown is ranked the number two place to spend the holidays in all of New Jersey. So, if you're ready to get away, pack your suitcase and head here. You won't want to miss out on all the fun!
Williamstown has a great reputation for being a fun place to visit. However, it hasn't always been a tourist hub. In fact, the area first became known for glass production, and then as an agricultural hub. In fact, nearby Glassboro was named for the glass industry in the area, and Blue Ribbon still operates here today as a testament to Williamstown's agricultural heritage. Only recently has it become the suburban residential and business district it is today. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Williamstown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.