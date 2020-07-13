Apartment List
181 Apartments for rent in Watchung, NJ with parking

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Watchung
460 WATCHUNG AVE
460 Watchung Avenue, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Pristine 1st floor2 bedroom apartment of an architectural gem. Sit on the open porch central air, gas heat w thermo pane windows.
Results within 1 mile of Watchung
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
North Plainfield
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
465 sqft
Watchung Apartments offers residents a park like setting, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, laundry facilities on each floor, on-site parking, air conditioning, free heat & hot water and cooking gas.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
522 HUNTER AVE
522 Hunter Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in this immaculate, spacious 2 bdrm 1/2 duplex with 3 floors of living space! Laundry hookup in bsmnt,, large eat in kitchen, hardwd flrs in bdrms and finished basement with laundry hook up Use of deck & backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
34 SPRINGHOLM DR
34 Springholm Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1734 sqft
Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
11 MOUNTAIN BLVD
11 Mountain Boulevard, Somerset County, NJ
Studio
$600
Garage & Basement Storage For Rent

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
North Plainfield
194 SOMERSET ST
194 Somerset Street, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,250
newly renovated one bedroom 3rd floor apartment for rent with parking !
Results within 5 miles of Watchung
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,685
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1299 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
4 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
84 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
2 Units Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Summit
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:44am
$
8 Units Available
Summit
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Summit
Manley Court
548 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Manley Court Apartments offers spacious, upscale one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes. Extraordinary downtown shopping, dining and the "Mid-Town Direct" train station is just a few blocks away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Summit
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1000 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
236 pototmac dr
236 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 bedroom 1 bath furnished condo - Property Id: 310214 Conveniently located off I-78 and near NJ Transit. Well maintained and just painted.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
721 MADISON AVE
721 Madison Ave, Plainfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NEWLY RENOVATED TWO FAMILY HOME IN VAN WYCK BROOKS HISTORIC DISTRICT, FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH. ONE BAY IN THE DETACHED GARAGE IS INCLUDED WITH THE RENTAL. HARD WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
227 PROSPECT ST
227 Prospect Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Large apt. in Victorian with over 1500 sq.ft of living in heart of Westfield. Two floors in upstairs unit includes 3 bedrooms, MBR, EI kitchen, dining area, and common area with decorative frplc.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, high ceilings open floor plan tenant to pay
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Watchung, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Watchung apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

