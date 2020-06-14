Apartment List
97 Apartments for rent in Watchung, NJ with garage

Watchung apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Watchung
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
806 sqft
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
522 HUNTER AVE
522 Hunter Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move right in this immaculate, spacious 2 bdrm 1/2 duplex with 3 floors of living space! Laundry hookup in bsmnt,, large eat in kitchen, hardwd flrs in bdrms and finished basement with laundry hook up Use of deck & backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
34 SPRINGHOLM DR
34 Springholm Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1734 sqft
Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.
Results within 5 miles of Watchung
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
New Providence
12 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience life in first class at Westfield Hamilton House. Let our one and two bedrooms Westfield, New Jersey, apartments for rent be your quiet oasis.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Summit
1 Unit Available
64 KENT PLACE BLVD
64 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION in-town mere minutes to downtown Summit, Midtown Direct trains, and all schools.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
250 POTOMAC DR
250 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Light & Bright 1st floor condo features beautiful Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in Kitchen, Double sink vanity in bath, FULL SIZE washer/dryer, Walk-in Closet in Master bedroom, Garage, & Basement. New gas range.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
156 RIVEREDGE DR
156 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pristine Large Townhouse In Beautiful Community. Finished Basement and Attached Garage. State Of The Art Kitchen With Geneous Counter Space And Spacious Sitting Area. Lovely Patio/ View Of Wooded Lot. Pristine Hardwood Floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great central location minutes to downtown Westfield. Central AC, 1 car garage & SS appliances. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
19 JAY RD
19 Jay Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
Updated, Spacious & Bright 4BR premium home located close to SBS Elem School.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
8 Parkview Road
8 Parkview Rd, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,250
4600 sqft
Stunning new construction home w/ 5BRs/4.1 Bath on culdesac street. Bright & sunny w/1st flr open layout. All 5 BRs on 2nd flr. Absolutely pristine! Elegant 2 story foyer opens to Living Rm & formal Dining Rm.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
173 RIVEREDGE DR
173 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Renovated in 2019, oversized one-bedroom condo w/ transitional decor and high-end finishes. Viking cooktop/oven/ Bosch dishwasher. Washer/dryer in unit. Large deck overlooking the Passaic River/ park 1 car garage/entry into unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
52 JAMESTOWN RD
52 Jamestown Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths, 2nd floor unit with renovated kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances. Large living/dining room, private sitting area outside the front door.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Summit
1 Unit Available
800 OLD SPRINGFIELD AVE 7
800 Old Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Bright, sunny and clean! Well maintained condo one block from train, grocery, stores. HW Floors, in unit laundry, attached garage, central air. Commuter Dream!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
New Providence
1 Unit Available
47 BERGEN RD
47 Bergen Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1885 sqft
Fully restored Mid-Century Modern gem in the elite section of Murray Hill, Berkeley Heights. Newly redone 3 BR, 2 BA split. Large main floor with new kitchen. Granite counters & stainless appliances. Formal dining room. Generously sized bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Watchung, NJ

Watchung apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

