/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:03 AM
37 Apartments for rent in Succasunna, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
34 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Results within 1 mile of Succasunna
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Succasunna
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,730
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
549 ATLAS RD
549 Atlas Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 bedroom ranch for rent in Landing. Partially finished basement with washer/dryer & second bathroom. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, quiet neighborhood. Home also has a built in garage. Beach and beach club available through membership.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
29 DOWNSTREAM DRIVE
29 Downstream Drive, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 29 DOWNSTREAM DRIVE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
106 IDALROY TRL
106 Idalroy Trail, Hopatcong, NJ
Studio
$2,100
Wow! The perfect home to rent! Enjoy this roomy home with a lovely backyard, patio, and deck for summer BBQ entertainment. Shed in the back yard. Close to major highways, schools, shopping, eateries.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
13244 DELL PL
13244 Dell Place, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
861 sqft
A commuters Dream.......This Cozy two bedroom, one bath condo at Highpoint at Stanhope has it all. This bright sunlit unit offers an eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, all newer appliances. Living Room with balcony to unwind after a long day.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
33 RIDGEVIEW LN
33 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Desirable 55+ Condo, 2 BR & 2 BTH., Washer & Dryer+Amenities! Available Immediately. Tenant Pays RE Fees+$75 Credit & Eviction Reports. Emp. Verificaion/ Proof of Income. No Smokers, No Pets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,200
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
14 SHARON ST
14 Sharon Street, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great 2 bed 1 bath rental in the center of Randolph. PET FRIENDLY. This two bed unit is available immediately. Affordable living close to Rt 10, Rt 80, Rt 287. Move right in and keep your expenses low! Tenant pays electric,cable, heat.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
19 CRESTVIEW LN
19 Crestview Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago.
1 of 6
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Serviss Road
3 Serviss Road, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
Raised Ranch on 1/3 Acre in Great Neighborhood. Offers 3 BRs, 2 1/2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room and BRs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Convenient Location. Picture Window in Living Room.
Results within 10 miles of Succasunna
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
9 CEDAR TER
9 Cedar Terrace, Morris County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
Recently updated in a prime location near Route 15 and 80, close to Picatinny Arsenal and major shopping areas. Minutes from Lake Hopatcong. 1 + bedrooms with spacious and private fenced in backyard, including a patio perfect for entertaining.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
10 CHURCH ST
10 Church Street, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Two story rental convenient to town, train, shopping and dining. One bedroom and bath with kitchen. LR on first floor and bedroom and bath on second fl. Unit has been freshly painted, new flooring, carpet on steps. natural gas stove.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
217 E SHORE TRL
217 East Shore Trail, Lake Mohawk, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
28 BROMLEIGH WAY
28 Bromleigh Way, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Wonderful Neighborhood, located on a quiet street and backs to beautiful brook. Updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house with plenty of room to entertain.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
302 TULSA CT
302 Tulsa Court, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Well maintained, spacious townhouse ready for you to call home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
117 MAIN ST
117 Main Street, Andover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
A Cozy totally renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment, Complementary Washer & Dryer A common Backyard.
Similar Pages
Succasunna 1 BedroomsSuccasunna 2 BedroomsSuccasunna 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuccasunna Apartments with Balcony
Succasunna Apartments with GarageSuccasunna Apartments with GymSuccasunna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSuccasunna Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Somerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJSouth Amboy, NJBoonton, NJNewton, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJ