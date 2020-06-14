/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
19 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Succasunna, NJ
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
41 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Results within 5 miles of Succasunna
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
950 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
916 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
909 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
17 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
719 sqft
An incredible living space is waiting for you at Center Grove Village. Surrounded by tall trees, our community offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Randolph, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1430 SUSSEX TPKE, Unit 2
1430 Sussex Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Very clean and affordable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit in Randolph. Excellent location! Updated Kitchen and Bathroom, meticulously maintained -2 parking spots guaranteed. A perfect place to live to save money while renting! NTN credit check required.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,200
907 sqft
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.
Results within 10 miles of Succasunna
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2350 ROUTE 10-D29
2350 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
REFRESHED AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY... THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT HAS BEEN REFRESHED WITH NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT AND NEWER APPLIANCES AND IS MOVE IN READY! Fabulous commuter location right off Rt 10 W in a well maintained complex.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
32 RESERVOIR RD
32 Reservoir Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
BETTER THAN APARTMENT. 1 BDR, 1 BATH WITH LAUNDRY UNIT INCLUDED. THE WHOLE YARD FOR YOUR PRIVACY. Apartment size in YOUR VERY OWN HOME!
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
205 OLD ALLAMUCHY RD
205 Old Allamuchy Rd, Warren County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Landlord pays broker fee! Updated Bathroom, Spacious Rooms & Wood floors T/O! Ideally situated near downtown Hackettstown, Train station, Medical center, M&M Mars, Centenary College and Route 80.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
23 MORRISTOWN RD
23 Morristown Road, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Large, bright and open newly renovated 1 bdrm,1 bath apartment welcomes you home! Spacious bedroom with two closets, natural light fills the open living room that leads into the new kitchen with updated appliances including a Bosch dishwasher!
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
10 CHURCH ST
10 Church Street, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Two story rental convenient to town, train, shopping and dining. One bedroom and bath with kitchen. LR on first floor and bedroom and bath on second fl. Laundry mat in town.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
67 ANDERSON HILL RD
67 Anderson Hill Road, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great location! Close to town, shopping and easy access to direct train/bus line to NYC. Quiet location, desirable first floor unit. Parking directly behind unit. Gleaming laminate flooring in living/dining room and bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
133 Nolans Point Rd
133 Nolans Point Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
275 sqft
Spacious Sun-lit 1st Floor Apt with Private Deck on Lake Hopatcong at Nolan's Point, the widest expanse of the Lake! Lake is your Backyard! Huge Living Room with Wall of Windows & Woodburning Stove.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
78 BELMONT AVE A
78 Belmont Avenue, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Renovated 1 Bedroom Plus Office Apartment...Walking Distance To Public Transportation, Natural Gas, Private Parking Lot, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See...Call Today!!!! MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY...
1 of 16
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
19 SAVAGE RD C-6
19 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1683 sqft
Pristine, sun-filled 2ndFloor Condo located across from Gardner Field & Park. 4 nice sized rooms in great area of town; featuring LR, DR, Kitchen,1 BR & Full Bath. Updated Kitchen- stain less steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
132 CLAREMONT RD UNIT 3B
132 Claremont Road, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
Lovely, sunny, quiet 2 Floor end unit unit with new windows, hardwood floors and updated eat in kitchen / dinette bonus area with soft close drawers Lg bedroom and living room w plenty of storage Laundry facilities in the basement.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
16 ROUTE 206
16 Route 206, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Nice Studio!!! Ground Floor, Great Price....Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter!!! Heat Included In Rent Great Rental!!! Must See.....Unit G
Similar Pages
Succasunna Apartments with GarageSuccasunna Apartments with GymSuccasunna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSuccasunna Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Somerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJSouth Amboy, NJBoonton, NJNewton, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJ