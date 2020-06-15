All apartments in Somerset
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

78 14-th St.

78 14th St · (908) 842-7092
Location

78 14th St, Somerset, NJ 08873

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3299 · Avail. now

$3,299

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024

Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area. Treasured with healthy hard wood floors and ceramic tiles throughout has 3 full bathrooms, 3 private entrances. Great home with a plenty of big, fenced in yard, deck & closets in every of bedrooms & 2 driveways even for 6 cars. Enjoy watching TV or having fun with your kids in your Family Room, Living Room. Imagine having delicious family breakfast in the kitchen or a candle light dinner in a dining room or a barbecue with your family and friends on the spacious deck or playing with your kids on a fenced in yard. Safe neighborhood close to good schools on a quiet street. Let your Master Bedroom with spacious, large closet, glorious Cathedral ceiling, cooling fan & panoramic view Very economical: You may save $3,000 on water & sewer .This lovely home has optional appliances: side by side refrigerator and freezer, washer and dryer, multi fans
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/13024
Property Id 13024

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5810611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 14-th St. have any available units?
78 14-th St. has a unit available for $3,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78 14-th St. have?
Some of 78 14-th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 14-th St. currently offering any rent specials?
78 14-th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 14-th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 14-th St. is pet friendly.
Does 78 14-th St. offer parking?
No, 78 14-th St. does not offer parking.
Does 78 14-th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 14-th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 14-th St. have a pool?
No, 78 14-th St. does not have a pool.
Does 78 14-th St. have accessible units?
No, 78 14-th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 78 14-th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 14-th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 14-th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 14-th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
