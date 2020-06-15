78 14-th St.

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024



Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area. Treasured with healthy hard wood floors and ceramic tiles throughout has 3 full bathrooms, 3 private entrances. Great home with a plenty of big, fenced in yard, deck & closets in every of bedrooms & 2 driveways even for 6 cars. Enjoy watching TV or having fun with your kids in your Family Room, Living Room. Imagine having delicious family breakfast in the kitchen or a candle light dinner in a dining room or a barbecue with your family and friends on the spacious deck or playing with your kids on a fenced in yard. Safe neighborhood close to good schools on a quiet street. Let your Master Bedroom with spacious, large closet, glorious Cathedral ceiling, cooling fan & panoramic view Very economical: You may save $3,000 on water & sewer .This lovely home has optional appliances: side by side refrigerator and freezer, washer and dryer, multi fans

No Dogs Allowed



