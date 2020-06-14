Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

68 Apartments for rent in Smithville, NJ with garage

Smithville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
50 E Mockingbird Way
50 Mockingbird Way, Smithville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
AWESOME RENTAL OPP! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pomona
1 Unit Available
324 MEADOWS DRIVE
324 Meadows Dr, Pomona, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
BEAUTIFUL ALL NEW REMODELED SPACIOUS LUXURY HOME WITH EVERY AMENITY IN A GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD! LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, GOURMET EAT-IN-ISLAND-KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE WITH JACUZZI

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
250 MALLARD LANE
250 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
77 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated October 30 at 08:15pm
$
Contact for Availability
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
1 N New Haven Ave
1 North New Haven Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Large 3 bedroom with sun room & private back deck in great condition. Back yard with use of BBQ and storage for beach chairs & bikes. 2nd floor unit. Less than two blocks to the beach & boards. Walk to stores & restaurants. WIFI is included in rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
29 N Hanover Ave
29 North Hanover Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
Available August 9 thru labor day. Come enjoy this gorgeous home 2 1/2 blocks from the beach. So much space to entertain your friends and family. This home has 4 bedrooms with one being a bunk room that both kids and adults will love.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
1307 Ocean Ave
1307 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2572 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This 4 bedroom home is located right across from the Beach w/ Ocean Views and located right in the center of town walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants, and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July 1, 2020-September 7, 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4413 Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5000 sqft
CUSTOM BRIGANTINE RENTAL! Yearly, Full Summer, Monthly or Weekly dates are available in this custom 5 bedroom bay-front home with 2 master bedrooms - one master is located on the main floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
100 S Richards Ave
100 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEACH BLOCK SUMMER RENTAL!! AVAILABLE WEEKLY IN THE MONTH OF JUNE!! Easy living at the shore in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden level home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
22 S 22 South Baton Rouge Ave
22 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
60 N Maine Ave
60 North Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
460 sqft
VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
108 N Richards Ave
108 North Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Adorable weekly rental!! Cape cod with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths!! This great home features an eat-in kitchen, front porch, and a FABULOUS BACKYARD with patio!! Driveway for off-street parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
406 31st S Street
406 31st Street South, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Location, Location, Location ! Direct Ocean Front Classic Beach House is available for you and your family to make Beach Memories ! This home has 3 bedrooms on the main upper level - Master Bedroom has a Queen bed, 2nd bedroom with a full and 3rd

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
103 S Frankfort Ave
103 South Frankfort Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
LOCATION - LOCATION-LOCATION!! ONLY 5 HOMES THE OCEAN! BEACH BLOCK OLD WORLD CHARM BEAUTY! NO Need to Drive ANYWHERE with this fabulous location in the Renaissance Section of NORTH BEACH! Relax Away Only Steps from the Boardwalk/Beach and Walking

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
137 S Berkley Square
137 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
AUGUST RENTAL!! Stunning BEACH BLOCK Townhouse in Atlantic City. Four spacious bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, complete with beautiful open-concept living level. Impeccably furnished - you have to see this one to understand.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Smithville, NJ

Smithville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

