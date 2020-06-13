Apartment List
/
NJ
/
runnemede
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

517 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Runnemede, NJ

Finding an apartment in Runnemede that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
40 E. 6th Avenue
40 East 6th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Visit this two bedroom unit located in Runnemede NJ. Unit includes one full bath, living room, kitchen, unfinished basement with washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Runnemede
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 02:34pm
4 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Results within 5 miles of Runnemede
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
$
63 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,910
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:49pm
$
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$895
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
10 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Carriage House Apartments
568 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$910
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers spacious one & two bedroom apartments at unbelievable prices with all of the comforts you'd expect in a home with the convenience of Apartment Home Living. Come see our newly renovated common area entrances and apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2038 sqft
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
41 Dickerson Street
41 Dickerson Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1264 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated single family home located in a quiet neighborhood. Also close to school and stores Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
136 WHITE HORSE PIKE A1
136 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MADISON GARDENS - Property Id: 295798 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION HARDWOOD FLOORS NEW KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295798 Property Id 295798 (RLNE5839219)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
124 Hunter Street
124 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home for rent in Woodbury - Step in to the spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 E Bettlewood Ave 1
50 East Bettlewood Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Luxury 2 Bedroom near Newton Lake - Property Id: 111853 Luxury 1st floor unit. Completely remodeled while keeping the old world charm. 2 Bedrooms. The kitchen will make any chef's day. Don't wait, this one won't last.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
256 richey ave 1p
256 Richey Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
256 RICHEY AVE COLLINGSWOOD NJ - Property Id: 290185 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION WATER INCLUDED BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290185 Property Id 290185 (RLNE5819328)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Runnemede, NJ

Finding an apartment in Runnemede that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Runnemede Apartments with Parking
Runnemede Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PAAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJStratford, NJNorth Wales, PAWyncote, PA
Ramblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJWarminster Heights, PAMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PABeverly, NJRockledge, PAChester Heights, PAEddystone, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University