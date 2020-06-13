22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pennington, NJ

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Pennington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.

1 Unit Available
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3165 sqft
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.
Results within 5 miles of Pennington
12 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.

1 Unit Available
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half

1 Unit Available
51 Hillman Ave
51 Hillman Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1408 sqft
Classic style in neutral colors, this single family home is just the opportunity you’ve been looking for! Rich flooring, bright trim, and tons of natural light, the welcoming interior will highlight nearly any decorating style and provides just the

1 Unit Available
25 Kinney Drive
25 Kinney Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1424 sqft
3 bedroom; 2 bath house Wood burning Fireplace Basement and Garage Gas cooking and heat Central AC This home has been kept in great condition and is ready to be called home.

1 Unit Available
222 COLT STREET
222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2080 sqft
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms.
Results within 10 miles of Pennington
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
73 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,563
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
$
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
$
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.

Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the

1 Unit Available
1643 E State St
1643 East State Street, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Spacious House Near Park! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. A front porch and wrap around yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.

Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.

1 Unit Available
54 N TULANE STREET
54 North Tulane Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,100
2405 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous Princeton IN TOWN renovated gorgeous brick-front Georgian classic 1b/2b with DEN that can double as a small Bedroom or Guest Room with en suite bath. Chairlift in Back Foyer of building for access from parking to main level.

1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3128 sqft
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.

South Trenton
1 Unit Available
19 Furman St
19 Furman Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house ready for you! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pennington, NJ

Finding an apartment in Pennington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

