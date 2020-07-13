Apartment List
/
NJ
/
pennington
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

60 Apartments for rent in Pennington, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pennington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
8 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3165 sqft
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.
Results within 5 miles of Pennington
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
83 TITUS MILL ROAD
83 Titus Mill Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1080 sqft
This roomy open floor plan 3 bedroom rental is the front half of a ranch house on a rural Hopewell Township road. The washer and dryer are in the full basement with a half bath.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19 GALLO COURT
19 Gallo Ct, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1848 sqft
3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHS + BONUS ROOM townhouse within the center of Lawrenceville- Pennington- Ewing - Princeton -Hopewell circle.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2302 STUYVESANT AVENUE
2302 Stuyvesant Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom colonial for rent.Comes with a 2 car garage,fenced yard,full bath,living room,dinning room,sun room and full basement.Pool is in disrepair and not use able .Pets okay

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4 BLAKE DRIVE
4 Blake Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Biggest and beautiful model "Ellsworth" in Hopewell Grant community with 2312 square feet of living area with lots of upgrades.Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and tiled floor. Two sided gas fireplace in living room/family room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2 VANDERVEER DR
2 Vanderveer Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED! Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
252 BRINLEY DRIVE
252 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Popular and spacious Ellsworth model in Hopewell Grant with 3BR 2.5 BA and two-car garage. The central entry foyer opens into the Dining Room and Living Room with a 2-way gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
203 BRINLEY DRIVE
203 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1960 sqft
This is an elegent, nicely upgraded Davenport model situated on a private lot. The home features hardwood flooring in most of the first floor, upgraded gas fireplace, fan & light fixture in Living room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
248 JACOBS CREEK ROAD
248 Jacobs Creek Road, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2316 sqft
Very well built 50's era split level on 5 + acre lot. This home is nestled on a hill overlooking the beautiful Jacobs Creek.

1 of 30

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
222 COLT STREET
222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2080 sqft
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19 BARCLAY COURT
19 Barclay Ct, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1236 sqft
Get ready for this totally updated and Freshly painted 2 bedroom second floor condo located in the sought after Manors of Lawrenceville community, near shopping , walking trails, community pool, nicely maintained grounds.
Results within 10 miles of Pennington
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
46 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
84 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,448
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
55 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,215
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,526
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
13 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
750 sqft
**$500 Security Deposit for qualified applicants. Lalor Gardens is an exceptional community resplendent with shade trees, making it a sanctuary that offers unmatched value and superior amenities, spacious apartment homes and top quality service.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pennington, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pennington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pennington 1 BedroomsPennington 2 BedroomsPennington 3 BedroomsPennington Apartments with Balcony
Pennington Apartments with GaragePennington Apartments with GymPennington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPennington Apartments with Parking
Pennington Apartments with PoolPennington Apartments with Washer-DryerPennington Dog Friendly ApartmentsPennington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPlainfield, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Highland Park, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PABeverly, NJRockledge, PADublin, PAVista Center, NJGreen Knoll, NJSayreville, NJ
High Bridge, NJRoebling, NJWest Freehold, NJFort Washington, PANewtown, PABrowns Mills, NJRobbinsville, NJAshland, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJBristol, PALeisuretowne, NJBernardsville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University