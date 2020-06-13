Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

568 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palmyra, NJ

Finding an apartment in Palmyra that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Palmyra

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Tacony
1 Unit Available
4714 Wellington Street
4714 Wellington Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1110 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom end of row Tacony townhome is currently being completely remodelled! This home will feature an updated kitchen with newer cabinets and tile floor, updated full bathroom, finished basement, gas heat, and newer doors and

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Tacony
1 Unit Available
4724 Princeton Ave - 3
4724 Princeton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is in an excellent location, close to 95, two bridges and only a 15-minute ride into Center City and less than 10 minutes from Fishtown with the hottest bars and restaurants! This apartment features an open layout with a living room,
Results within 5 miles of Palmyra
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Pennypack
1 Unit Available
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rhawnhurst
3 Units Available
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
932 sqft
In Northeast Philadelphia near Pennypack Park. Apartment features include high ceilings, ample-sized closets and hardwood floors. On SEPTA Line and within easy commuting distance to the airport and Center City.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rhawnhurst
1 Unit Available
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1075 sqft
This upscale community is within walking distance of Bradford Park and Roosevelt Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and green space. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Academy Gardens
5 Units Available
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Frankford
2 Units Available
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Grand Leiper Apartments. This community is located on Leiper St. in Philadelphia. The leasing team is excited to help you find your ideal place. It's time to find your new home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Frankford
2 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience Philadelphia living at Parkside Apartments. This community is located in the 19124 area of Philadelphia. From pricing to features, the leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Kensington
7 Units Available
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
894 sqft
Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Fox Chase
43 Units Available
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
1 Bedroom
$1,065
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Richmond
1 Unit Available
3139 Janney St
3139 Janney Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Available 08/15/20 With a complete remodel you are welcomed by the new siding and entryway. Bamboo floors meet you in the entry and line all throughout the house.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
604 E Girard Ave Unit 3
604 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2394 sqft
Located in the FISHTOWN neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Located in the heart of Fishtown, this recently renovated unit features exposed brick interior walls, a redesigned kitchen with quartz

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frankford
1 Unit Available
1661 Harrison St. A5
1661 Harrison Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
Newly Renovated 1BD,1BA Apartment in The Harrison Available NOW! - Beautiful newly renovated 1st floor 1 bedroom apartment available in The Harrison Building in Frankford. Hardwood floors through the very spacious living room and bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palmyra, NJ

Finding an apartment in Palmyra that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

