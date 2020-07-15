/
3 bedroom apartments
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northfield, NJ
517 Burton Ave
517 Burton Avenue, Northfield, NJ
Fully renovated home. Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with tiled bath plus second, mini master bedroom with tiled bath. Plenty of space to stretch out here.
2618 Zion Road
2618 Zion Road, Northfield, NJ
Spacious 4 bedroom rancher with a large back yard. Northfield Community Elementary School and Mainland Regional High School sending district. Brand new master bedroom with master bath. The home will be painted and washer and dryer installed.
Results within 1 mile of Northfield
812 Church St
812 Church Street, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three bedroom rancher single family home for rent. Large living room with wood burning stove, hardwood floors in bedrooms, large kitchen, washer and dryer in utility room. Large yard with driveway, mostly fenced in yard for privacy. Nice curb appeal.
Waterfront District
44 E FLORAL AVENUE
44 East Floral Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY HOME 4 BLOCKS FROM NORTHFIELD ON A LARGE PRIVATE CORNER HOMESITE FACING PRIVATE WOODS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
321 Wesley Ave Cottage
321 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Unit Cottage Available 10/15/20 OCNJ 3bs/1ba cottage for YEARLY rental - Property Id: 144199 YEARLY RENTAL (initial lease term 10/15/20-5/15/21 with annual renewal thereafter).
Margate City
9707 Pacific Ave
9707 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9707 Pacific Ave in Margate City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mount Pleasant
252 MALLARD LANE
252 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
845 Stanton Place 3
845 Stenton Place, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Ocean City One Block from ocean - Property Id: 302395 3 bedroom, 2 bath, full kitchen, open family room, balcony with partial ocean view, 10 houses from the beach! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and
70 Martin L King Dr 11
70 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296204 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No
Fairways
81 W Laurel Dr
81 West Laurel Drive, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1107 sqft
This is an adorable 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch home in the Fairways in Somers Point. Hardwood Floors through much of the home, Tile in Kitchen and Dining Room. 3rd bedroom currently used as TV room/Office.
Ventnor City
6717 Atlantic Ave
6717 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
SECOND FLOOR UNIT FOR FULL SUMMER UNFURNISHED $8,000 RENTAL! Just one block from the beach and boardwalk, this unit features open living room and dining area w/ hardwood floors, three bedrooms and a full bath! Elevator to unit! CALL TODAY!
Margate City
15 East Dr
15 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
Beautiful neighborhood spacious living room, formal dining room eat in kitchen. Sun room. 5 bed room and 2 full bath. New C/A.All through out hardwood floors. Nice back yard with newer barbecue. Start Aug/1 to Sep/8. Have a great vacation.
Ventnor City
18 N Rosborough Ave
18 South Rosborough Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Fabulous Find ~ 3 bedroom rental in Ventnor, less than 2 blocks from the beach.
Mount Pleasant
610 London Ct II Ct
610 Linden Ave, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great condo with open floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. sliding door off living room to porch. Garage, condo has pool. tenant must fill out a background check and credit check. provide financials
Ventnor City
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July $6,000 August to Labor Day $6,000..
Lower Chelsea
22 S South Baton Rouge Ave
22 S Baton Rouge Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
JULY RENTAL!!! AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 13TH-JULY 31ST.
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve
Margate City
119 N Granville Ave
119 North Granville Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Plenty of room for 2 families in this 6 bedroom home. Master suite on the 1st floor. Totally redone inside. 2 decks. 3 bath rooms. Convenient walk to shopping, stores and playground. Short distance to the beach. Rented for July.
Margate City
7401 Monmouth Ave
7401 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL RANCH JUST A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! This bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch features an open layout with hardwood flooring throughout.
Longport
2918 Longport Dr
2918 Longport Drive, Longport, NJ
WINTER RENTAL! THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS BY BOTH THE BEACH & THE BAY! Completely renovated beauty with four bedrooms, three full baths and two large porches to enjoy the bay breezes from! Spacious open layout living room leads into a dining area with
Lower Chelsea
9 N Weymouth Ave
9 North Weymouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Available Immediately! Spend your summer at the shore, just 2 blocks to the Beach & Boardwalk, this home sits on a one way street lined with trees, within walking distance to Ventnor's North beach section & dining.
Margate City
8102 Marshall Ave
8102 Marshall Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent SEPTEMBER rental! Step inside to this beautifully decorated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with hardwood floors throughout and tons of upgrades! Bright & airy living room leads to the dining room that makes entertaining a breeze! GORGEOUS
