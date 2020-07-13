Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:04 AM

144 Apartments for rent in North Plainfield, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Plainfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
North Plainfield
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
465 sqft
Watchung Apartments offers residents a park like setting, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, laundry facilities on each floor, on-site parking, air conditioning, free heat & hot water and cooking gas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Plainfield
401 HWY 22
401 US Highway 22, North Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly renovated two bedroom condo on the second floor; Building 22 unit H. Laundry on site. One assigned parking plus visitor's parking. Included in the rent is heat and water; tenant pays electric.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Plainfield
194 SOMERSET ST
194 Somerset Street, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,250
newly renovated one bedroom 3rd floor apartment for rent with parking !
Results within 1 mile of North Plainfield
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
721 MADISON AVE
721 Madison Ave, Plainfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
NEWLY RENOVATED TWO FAMILY HOME IN VAN WYCK BROOKS HISTORIC DISTRICT, FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH. ONE BAY IN THE DETACHED GARAGE IS INCLUDED WITH THE RENTAL. HARD WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
610 W 8th St
610 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bhatroom - Property Id: 249705 Newly renovated townhouse with balcony on 2nd Flr, private patio, enclosed patio 1st floor, access to common area, all new appliances, 2 parking spaces.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Plainfield
1038-52 W 7TH ST 12
1038-52 West 7th Street, Plainfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
Large an spacious townhome with large master suite, large kitchen with breakfast island, private yard, assigned parking space, and other updates. Close to all public transportation. Laundry in unit.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Watchung
460 WATCHUNG AVE
460 Watchung Avenue, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Pristine 1st floor2 bedroom apartment of an architectural gem. Sit on the open porch central air, gas heat w thermo pane windows.
Results within 5 miles of North Plainfield
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,685
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
4 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
84 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:42am
16 Units Available
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,601
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
227 PROSPECT ST
227 Prospect Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Large apt. in Victorian with over 1500 sq.ft of living in heart of Westfield. Two floors in upstairs unit includes 3 bedrooms, MBR, EI kitchen, dining area, and common area with decorative frplc.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, high ceilings open floor plan tenant to pay

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
522 HUNTER AVE
522 Hunter Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Move right in this immaculate, spacious 2 bdrm 1/2 duplex with 3 floors of living space! Laundry hookup in bsmnt,, large eat in kitchen, hardwd flrs in bdrms and finished basement with laundry hook up Use of deck & backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
1135 W 8th St
1135 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1050 sqft
Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Chatham
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
New Providence
76 HIGH ST
76 High Street, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor unit offering new kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, updated bath, living room and diningf room, freshly painted interior,HW floors and access to a full basement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
New Providence
45 WESTVIEW AVE, Unit A
45 Westview Avenue, New Providence, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1400 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 1.5 bath FURNISHED townhouse for rent. Full basement with washer/dryer. Large, private, paver patio with table, chairs & BBQ. Walk to town, restaurants, food stores and NP High School. Only half mile walk to Murray Hill train station.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Plainfield, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Plainfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

