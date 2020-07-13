/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 PM
136 Apartments for rent in Neptune City, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Results within 1 mile of Neptune City
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
311 Ocean Avenue
311 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
Oceanfront home located in the sought after Avon By the Sea available for the month of August. This 5 bedroom home offers panoramic views of the Atlantic.
Results within 5 miles of Neptune City
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,924
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
8 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
6 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
818 sqft
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
200 Oakhurst Road
200 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL-Updated lovely home in the heart of Oakhurst. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage an amazing private yard large enough to add a pool.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
632 Timber Ridge Court
632 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1073 sqft
632 Timber Ridge Court is a luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment featuring a spacious layout, ample storage space and private balcony. In the spa-like bathroom, you will find ceramic tile floors and tub surrounds and granite vanity tops.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
25 Rawson Circle
25 Rawson Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A true rare opportunity for a annual rental in the highly sought after Manor at Wayside. This private end unit townhouse is expansive with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
916 Timber Ridge Court
916 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1326 sqft
This luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home a features spacious layout, ample storage space and private patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry grace the gourmet kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
127 Larchwood Avenue
127 Larchwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
WINTER RENTAL: Amazing renovated 6 Bedroom and 5 Bath home in the heart of Oakhurst. New Flooring, Furniture, lighting, and landscaping! Full court basketball! Close proximity to multiple houses of worship and centrally located in the Jersey Shore.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
325 Roosevelt Avenue
325 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental in Oakhurst!! Home is totally renovated and consists of new kitchen , new baths , wood floors , living room , dining room , porch and large backyard. Home is close to schools , transportation and stores.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
282 Jerome Avenue
282 Jerome Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-Spacious ranch with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.Master bedroom with private bath and second bedroom with half bath. Hardwood floors throughout & Sun room with windows all around.Finished basement.Will be fully furnished.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
327 Roosevelt Avenue
327 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL. Available Sept 7th 2020 - May 15th 2021. Great location! Charming 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Large living/dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops.Two newer full bathrooms.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
53 Dogwood Drive
53 Dogwood Drive, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This ANNUAL RENTAL is in the perfect location in the community overlooking the 10th fairway and its fountains! Enjoy the Fairway Mews lifestyle in the spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome with attached garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
Similar Pages
Neptune City 1 BedroomsNeptune City 2 BedroomsNeptune City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNeptune City Apartments with Garage
Neptune City Apartments with GymNeptune City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNeptune City Apartments with ParkingNeptune City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJ