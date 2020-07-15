/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
25 Studio Apartments for rent in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
204 W ROUTE 38
204 Rt 38, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Unbelievable location!! Professional office space with lighted sign on a major highway and close to major shopping & 295 & the Turnpike. 2 available separate units.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
200 W ROUTE 38
200 Rt 38, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Studio
$1,995
Great location. Incredible traffic count. Lighted signage. Building completely renovated in 2005. Separate entrance. Turn key operation for your business.
Results within 5 miles of Moorestown-Lenola
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
2 Units Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
40 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Wissinoming
5809 Keystone Street - 1
5809 Keystone Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$3,000
12200 sqft
Industrial unit 12,200 sq ft. Great for warehouse, storage, Office space, industrial use. with 3000 sq ft. parking space. Industrial unit 12,200 sq ft. Great for warehouse, storage, Office space, industrial use. with 3000 sq ft. parking space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1503 MARLTON PIKE PIKE
1503 New Jersey Highway 70, Barclay, NJ
Studio
$3,200
Three Bay auto repair with three lifts
Results within 10 miles of Moorestown-Lenola
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
59 Units Available
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
20 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Burholme
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$799
500 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
11 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Olney
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
$
58 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
4 Units Available
Frankford
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avondale Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 02:13 PM
29 Units Available
Old City
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:25 PM
43 Units Available
Fox Chase
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 7 at 05:07 PM
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
2 Units Available
Frankford
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$725
350 sqft
Newly renovated apartments. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old City
45 N 3rd St
45 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$5,417
2600 sqft
Stunning loft in Old City Philadelphia. This office features original exposed brick and natural light with oversized windows featuring fantastic views.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Frankford
1636 Dyre St. Unit C
1636 Dyre Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
Fantastic Frankford Studio Available NOW! $650 - Immaculate Studio with lots of natural light on the 2nd floor. The apartment is freshly painted and new carpeting in the living space.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Chase
7850 OXFORD AVENUE
7850 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$675
540 sqft
Efficiency apartment, $675 plus utilities, Gas heat, Wall AC, Wall to wall carpeting, Common laundry room, Hot water, water, sewer included.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
516 RICHEY AVENUE
516 Richey Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
Adorable, renovated studio apartment in convenient location. Features laundry, great closet space and storage! New eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and full refrigerator, ton of cabinets and counter space, built-in fold-down table.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Old City
218-26 ARCH STREET
218-26 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,595
352 sqft
IT'S ALWAYS BETTER AT THE TOP! This just released, and off the charts STUDIO residence, at 218 ARCH STREET offers the ultimate OLD CITY views.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Northern Liberties
109 W WILDEY STREET
109 West Wildey Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
580 sqft
Available NOW:The Schoolhouse Lofts are a community of modern-industrial artist lofts inside the historic Daniel Boone School in the Northern Liberties area of Philadelphia.
