28 Studio Apartments for rent in Horsham, PA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Horsham
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
366 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Results within 10 miles of Horsham
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Logan
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$965
350 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
12 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Burholme
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$799
500 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
23 Units Available
East Falls
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$819
341 sqft
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$833
346 sqft
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 AM
10 Units Available
Roxborough Park
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
11 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Olney
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
55 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,545
576 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Ogontz
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
313 sqft
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
24 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
57 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:25 PM
43 Units Available
Fox Chase
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,400
637 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
East Falls
2979 W School House Lane
2979 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
850 sqft
Prepare yourself to be amazed by our beautiful park like estate. With amenities such as an indoor pool/jacuzzi, gym and a beautiful view of the city.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Central Germantown
243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET
243 West Rittenhouse Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$900
350 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/GIXWpk_hiM0 Spacious private entry first floor studio apartment in West Germantown available for immediate move in. Nearly all utilities included - tenant just pays electric.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fox Chase
7850 OXFORD AVENUE
7850 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$675
540 sqft
Efficiency apartment, $675 plus utilities, Gas heat, Wall AC, Wall to wall carpeting, Common laundry room, Hot water, water, sewer included.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
920 S BROAD ST
920 South Broad Street, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$2,400
Five spacious offices with common kitchen area, wide hallways and two bathrooms (total approx 1600 Sq ft.). This clean, comfortable office space is on the 2nd floor with a private entry, right off the parking lot.
