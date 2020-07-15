28 Studio Apartments for rent in Horsham, PA

AL
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Horsham
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
366 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Results within 10 miles of Horsham
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Logan
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$965
350 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
12 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Burholme
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$799
500 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
23 Units Available
East Falls
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$819
341 sqft
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$833
346 sqft
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 AM
10 Units Available
Roxborough Park
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
11 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Olney
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
55 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,545
576 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Ogontz
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
313 sqft
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
24 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
57 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Last updated May 19 at 12:25 PM
43 Units Available
Fox Chase
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,400
637 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.

Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
East Falls
2979 W School House Lane
2979 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
850 sqft
Prepare yourself to be amazed by our beautiful park like estate. With amenities such as an indoor pool/jacuzzi, gym and a beautiful view of the city.

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Central Germantown
243 W RITTENHOUSE STREET
243 West Rittenhouse Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$900
350 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/GIXWpk_hiM0 Spacious private entry first floor studio apartment in West Germantown available for immediate move in. Nearly all utilities included - tenant just pays electric.

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fox Chase
7850 OXFORD AVENUE
7850 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$675
540 sqft
Efficiency apartment, $675 plus utilities, Gas heat, Wall AC, Wall to wall carpeting, Common laundry room, Hot water, water, sewer included.

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
920 S BROAD ST
920 South Broad Street, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$2,400
Five spacious offices with common kitchen area, wide hallways and two bathrooms (total approx 1600 Sq ft.). This clean, comfortable office space is on the 2nd floor with a private entry, right off the parking lot.

