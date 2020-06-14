87 Apartments for rent in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
13 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
$
6 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,639
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Moorestown-Lenola
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1157 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
23 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
59 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,654
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Jackie's Crossing
12 S Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1000 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
25 S CHURCH ROAD
25 Church Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1012 sqft
Welcome home to your COMPLETELY UPDATED beautiful, open floor planned condo featuring 2 large bedroom, walk-in closet and one completely renovated bathroom! Floor to ceiling windows will allow for plenty of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
80 W BLUEBELL LANE
80 W Bluebell Ln, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1171 sqft
This second floor condo in the corner unit location of Birchfield community is perfectly situated in the cul de sac area that provides privacy and beautiful landscape.
Results within 10 miles of Moorestown-Lenola
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
12 Units Available
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hunters Chase offers comfortable apartments in a variety of floor plans. Units feature fireplaces, refrigerators, in-unit laundry fixtures and carpet. The community is pet friendly and offers a pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
24 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
43 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
$
Fishtown
71 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1137 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
City Guide for Moorestown-Lenola, NJ

Our love grew more one summer there. We'd spend our days just driving round old parking lots and neighborhoods, all framed and charmed in Moorestown. (Sun Kil Moon, "Moorestown")

Originally settled by Quakers in 1682 with the sleepy name of Chestertown, Moorestown-Lenola was subsequently renamed after one of its major landowners, Thomas Moore in the mid-1800s. Notably, this well-established city was honored by Money Magazine in 2005 as a top place to live in America, and it is a prestigious neighborhood that takes its historic charm and tree-lined streets very seriously. That said, there are plenty of modern amenities, such as hip coffee shops for your daily caffeine fix, several conveniently-located grocery stores, upscale fitness centers to perfect those all-important yoga poses and beautiful parks tailor-made for walking, jogging or relaxing with a good book. If this rings your bell, but you still need to get in touch with your inner party animal or zero in on something cultural once in awhile, there are many opportunities to do so in the nearby city of Philadelphia. If getting a head start on your summer tan is more your speed, then you'll soon learn the quickest routes to the Jersey shore. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Moorestown-Lenola renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

