Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:42 AM

400 Apartments for rent in Merchantville, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Merchantville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
42 West
42 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to 42 West Apartments, a charming apartment community located in historic Merchantville, NJ.
1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Merchantville
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
2 Units Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2800-02 N CENTRE ST #1ST FLOOR
2800-02 North Centre Street, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
Spacious one bedroom apartment that feels nothing like an apartment. Enjoy your morning coffee on the open front porch or on the rear deck. This first floor unit of a residential duplex shows like a single family home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE
6034 Woodruff Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
1224 sqft
A cozy one-bedroom apartment located on the second floor of a Duplex is available now. Your new home has a living room and bedroom, both with new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, and one bath.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2818 N CENTRE STREET
2818 North Centre Street, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Wow, this is a beautiful apartment that does not feel like an apartment at all. This 3 bedroom first floor unit is a home! The owner has outdone herself. All the flooring is new including carpet in all the bedrooms and new flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Merchantville
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$715
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,551
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
10 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
29 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
1 Unit Available
Frankford
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Richmond
3726 Richmond Street
3726 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom house ,New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floors and glass tile backsplash, custom blinds in every room. Modern decor with ceiling fans. Hardwood floors throughout, Central air .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Merchantville, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Merchantville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

