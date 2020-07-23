Apartment List
/
NJ
/
merchantville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Merchantville, NJ with garages

Merchantville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
207 W MAPLE AVENUE
207 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2270 sqft
Welcome Home! This spacious 4 bedroom home in Merchantville is available for rent. This home has beautiful original refinished hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinets and stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Merchantville
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
23 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$715
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
19 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1305 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fishtown
1221 Shackamaxon St Unit 15
1221 Shackamaxon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gorgeous 2BR/2BA located in Shackamaxon Court Fishtown! Enter through the gate of Shackamaxon Court and you will feel like you just landed in Europe! Shackamaxon Court is situated steps from Frankford Hall, Johnny Brenda's, Palmera Coffee, Fishtown

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Frankford
4621 Melrose Street
4621 Melrose Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Home, located in Frankford/Bridesburg. - Fully renovated 4 bedroom house and 1.5 bath located in Frankford. Spacious four bedroom, large living area, ceiling fans, refinished hardwood and refinished hardwood flooring.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
921 MERRICK AVENUE
921 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1768 sqft
***THE LEASE WILL ONLY BE FOR 1YR AS THE OWNER PLANS TO MOVE BACK*** This lower half of a duplex has been a very desirable rental over the years with the hardwood floors and tiled kitchen & bath.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
47 ESTAUGH AVENUE
47 Estaugh Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2094 sqft
Great single family home in the Elizabeth Haddon Section of Historic Haddonfield. 4-5 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths. Walking distance to all the schools and downtown. 2 car detached garage. Tenant must have renter's insurance.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Pyne Poynt
210 N 8 - winter rental
210 North 8th Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
WINTER RENTAL ONLY. Beautiful 3 b / 2 b - Beach Block - single family home. Steps to the Beach. Ocean views from kitchen & living room. New kitchen, Granite Countertops, SS appliances, wood laminate flooring. Furnished.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2114 sqft
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Richmond
2989 Livingston Street
2989 Livingston Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Pull into a gated driveway and into your garage. From the garage, you enter your main living area which features beautiful wood floors throughout. The main floor also has a half bathroom and a large kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Fishtown
1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET
1112 Shackamaxon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1268 sqft
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. Available NOW:1112 Shackamaxon St. Unit C is a modern top floor unit of a 3-unit building. It features luxurious details and a large roof deck with amazing city views.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Comly Ave
308 Comley Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
COLLINGSWOOD TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 262772 ALL BRICK TOWN HOUSE ONE BLOCK FROM THE THOMAS SHARP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH ON AND OFF-STREET PARKING AND A GARAGE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
180 LAWNSIDE AVENUE
180 Lawnside Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1212 sqft
Virtual Tour Coming. Everything New. Just completely remodeled. Located in the best part of Collingswood, NJ on a beautiful clean street. Step inside to a bright fresh smelling high ceiling setting.
Results within 10 miles of Merchantville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
59 Units Available
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
43 Units Available
Logan Square
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,311
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
10 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
9 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
53 Units Available
Brewerytown
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,275
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
814 sqft
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown offers 201 state-of-the-art luxury studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment residences. These brand-new spacious floor plans are designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Merchantville, NJ

Merchantville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Merchantville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMerchantville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Merchantville Accessible ApartmentsMerchantville Apartments with Balconies
Merchantville Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PADoylestown, PATurnersville, NJMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PARockledge, PAEddystone, PA
Hammonton, NJDrexel Hill, PAKulpsville, PANewtown, PAGloucester City, NJKingston Estates, NJEllisburg, NJWestville, NJMontgomeryville, PABerlin, NJBristol, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University