Apartment List
/
NJ
/
manville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:35 PM

71 Apartments for rent in Manville, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
Results within 5 miles of Manville
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
41 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,685
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 AM
9 Units Available
Bound Brook
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,269
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
210 Johnson Street
210 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2050 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom Town home Approx. 2,050 Sq.Ft. Includes - 550 sq.ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
28 NEWELL ST
28 Newell St, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2529 sqft
Available August 1, Spacious 3/4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Duplex in Heritage Greens. Lovely home, Large windows, great lighting to large size rooms, Formal Liv Room, Dining Room, Family room Large eat in kitchen, all appliances stay, Washer/Dryer in home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6 COLUMBIA DR
6 Columbia Drive, Finderne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 2nd floor 3 bedroom unit with deck (No BBQ's). 1 1/2 baths and assigned parking. Nice views from Living Room. Laundry in building and Storage area 20'x4'. 6 Closets, 4 are very large.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
14 1ST AVE
14 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious, sun lit and 2012 renovated! Hardwood floors through out! All appliances, garage and water included! Covered, rocking porch overlooking expansive back yard! NTN Report Required NO SMOKERS/NO PETS. DO NOT ASK.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
11 LOFT DR
11 Loft Drive, Martinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to Loft Farm! This 3 bedroom plus 1st floor den/office T/H is ready for you! Living room offers a fireplace & the eat in kitchen is spacious w/ plentiful 42" cabinets & updated appliances. 3 full levels incl.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
63 SWING BRIDGE LN
63 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Lane, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Fabulous opportunity to rent a FULLY furnished home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD
1471 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ
Studio
$4,250
Newly updated & ready to RENT! Gorgeous one level living in neutral tones w stylish center island KIT, 2 brick fireplaces, wood floors, decorative archways, cedar closets, & covered front porch! This classic brick ranch offers all you are searching

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
41 WHITBY CIR
41 Whitby Circle, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Renovated 2017 A WELL MAINTAINED meticulous Quailbrook Town House in a very quite neighborhood. 3BR & 2 1/2 baths with garage, fire place. HARDWOOD FLOORs.

1 of 1

Last updated August 14 at 10:25 PM
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Ln, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fabulous opportunity to rent a Fully furnished home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
Results within 10 miles of Manville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
61 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,845
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
25 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,919
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
28 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,680
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 AM
76 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
$
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
28 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Manville, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJSomerville, NJBound Brook, NJRaritan, NJGreen Knoll, NJBradley Gardens, NJFranklin Park, NJ
Dunellen, NJWatchung, NJNorth Plainfield, NJSouth Plainfield, NJBernardsville, NJSouth River, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJNew Providence, NJMetuchen, NJMendham, NJPlainsboro Center, NJWestfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark