Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Magnolia, NJ with garage

Magnolia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1709 BRIARWOOD DRIVE
1709 Briarwood Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
Wow! Check out this updated and well maintained property in the desirable Broadmoor neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
100 SHERBROOK BOULEVARD
100 Sherbrook Boulevard, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1552 sqft
MOVE-IN READY!!! BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 1 full, 1 half Bath Home, located in well-established neighborhood, near Parks, Schools, Shopping and easy transportation. This home has plenty to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Magnolia
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,910
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2038 sqft
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
40 E. 6th Avenue
40 East 6th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Visit this two bedroom unit located in Runnemede NJ. Unit includes one full bath, living room, kitchen, unfinished basement with washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
72 WINDSOR
72 Windsor Mews, Ellisburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2082 sqft
Great Town home in a great location!! Over 2,000 square feet of living! One of the largest in Windsor Mews! Beautifully Updated Kitchen and bathrooms!! Move in ready. Nice size rooms! Large two story living room makes it bright and open.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1719 HYBRID PLACE
1719 Hybrid Place, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
2048 sqft
Renovated 3 possible 4th bedroom in converted garage. home located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac in Cherrywood neighborhood. Freshly painted in latest colors with new brand new kitchen and granite countertops. Brand new carpet in the home as well.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3 FRANKLIN DR
3 Franklin Drive, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1416 sqft
Completely remodeled Twin offering 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with one car garage for rent in desirable voorhees. Home has been completely renovated with new flooring through out.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
925 SOCIETY HILL
925 Society Hill, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom 3 full bath unit with lower level finished basement (family room).

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Comly Ave
308 Comley Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
COLLINGSWOOD TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 262772 ALL BRICK TOWN HOUSE ONE BLOCK FROM THE THOMAS SHARP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH ON AND OFF-STREET PARKING AND A GARAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
312 CRANFORD ROAD
312 Cranford Road, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1808 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, 1,808 sq.ft, one -car garage home For Rent in the Woodcrest Development of Cherry Hill East! Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor and inside the bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
180 LAWNSIDE AVENUE
180 Lawnside Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1212 sqft
Virtual Tour Coming. Everything New. Just completely remodeled. Located in the best part of Collingswood, NJ on a beautiful clean street. Step inside to a bright fresh smelling high ceiling setting.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
114 CELESTINO COURT
114 Celestino Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
Well Maintained two story town home with full walk out basement and one car garage end unit.
Results within 10 miles of Magnolia
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1157 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1291 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Avenue of the Arts South
11 Units Available
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,974
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1111 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Magnolia, NJ

Magnolia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

