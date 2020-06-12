/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
33 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Longport, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Longport
1 Unit Available
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$21,000
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Longport
1 Unit Available
118 N 32nd Street
118 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
The perfect shore home awaits YOU! Immaculate rancher with upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front patio with bay view and BBQ later in your backyard oasis - perfect for summertime entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Longport
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
19 S Adams Ave
19 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Beautiful Margate Town home just 1 block from the beach! Located in the lovely marina distance and just a walking distance to all the restaurants, bars, shops, and of course the Dairy Bar!
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
1290 sqft
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9010 Atlantic Ave
9010 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Great summer rental at the wonderful beach block Ocean View low rise condominium complex. This well maintained first floor corner unit has 2 big bedrooms and 2 baths and its own washer & dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available 6/05/2020 through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $30,000! June $3000, July $12,000, August $12,000, September $3000.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
11 S Washington Ave
11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
111 N Thurlow Ave
111 North Thurlow Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Quaint 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Offering great outdoor space to enjoy summer evenings at the shore! Walking distance to Margate's wonderful restaurants and beaches! Available 8/1/2020 to 9/7/2020 @ $10,000.00
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9600 Atlantic Ave
9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath
Results within 5 miles of Longport
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 W Gilmar Cir
21 West Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Gorgeous home in Margate for Summer rent!! Open layout including spacious family room and large dining room perfect for the family! Updated kitchen with countertop seating, tile backsplash and SS appliances plus laundry room! Two beautiful full
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
30 S Richards Ave
30 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Perfect rental for your summer vacation JUST 1 BLOCK TO THE BEACH! This charming 2nd floor unit offers a great living space with an outdoor deck to enjoy those summer breezes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S Victoria Ave
101 South Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique beach block yearly rental opportunity! Spacious, bright and light second floor (walk up) apartment, with 2 spacious bedrooms both with it's own full bathrooms, big closet spaces, spacious living room and big windows! Fantastic location at
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
6223 Ventnor Ave
6223 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Unique bi-level apartment, just 2 blocks to the beach and most area stores. New carpet, bedroom and bathroom on each level. Tremendous amount of closet space, plus a storage bin. Perfect for roommates.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3817 Ventnor Ave
3817 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Need more room? This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit offers a large living room, large bedrooms, and 2 full baths! Plenty of closet space too! It has a nice balcony overlooking Lower Chelsea and this unit boasts Ocean Views! Conveniently located,
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5000 Boardwalk
5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spacious (1511 sq ft) clean & bright, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with large balcony. Fabulous Ocean Views, all utilities & amenities included. Underground parking available for additional fee.
Results within 10 miles of Longport
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
121 Constitution Dr
121 Constitution Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
HERITAGE COMMONS - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath (one bedroom & one bath on each floor), house located on a landscaped fenced in corner lot with a huge deck. Conveniently located to all major shopping, entertainment and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
101 Sailfish Dr
101 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1544 sqft
Great Location... Sea Point ...Views from 2nd floor Deck of the AC Skyline. Large Contemporary floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bedroom has it's Own Bath.
