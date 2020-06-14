Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, NJ with garage

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
73 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,563
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18 CATBIRD COURT
18 Catbird Court, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2130 sqft
Spacious end unit townhome conveniently located in Sturwood Hamlet. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths on 3 levels. Ceiling fans in most rooms and wall to wall carpet throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
222 COLT STREET
222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2080 sqft
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3165 sqft
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
252 BRINLEY DRIVE
252 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Popular and spacious Ellsworth model in Hopewell Grant with 3BR 2.5 BA and two-car garage. The central entry foyer opens into the Dining Room and Living Room with a 2-way gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
25 Kinney Drive
25 Kinney Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1424 sqft
3 bedroom; 2 bath house Wood burning Fireplace Basement and Garage Gas cooking and heat Central AC This home has been kept in great condition and is ready to be called home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
203 BRINLEY DRIVE
203 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1960 sqft
This is an elegent, nicely upgraded Davenport model situated on a private lot. The home features hardwood flooring in most of the first floor, upgraded gas fireplace, fan & light fixture in Living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
173 FIELDBORO DRIVE
173 Fieldboro Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1508 sqft
Charming Cape Cod in prime Lawrence location on quiet, dead end street. Features Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 5 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Also boasts private backyard with patio and large driveway leading to detached 1-car Garage.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
24 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,130
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your sanctuary at Lalor Gardens. Nestled on green and well-manicured lawns, our community offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey. Enjoy abundant square footage and an amazing array of top-tier amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Eclipse Drive
212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640 RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1251 PARK STREET
1251 Park Street, Robbinsville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2496 sqft
Ready to go!! Single Family, Town Center 3/4 bedroom home was a former model and sits on a beautiful horseshoe of homes on Park Street. This flexible floorplan offers a fourth bedroom or office on the main level with a walk-in closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
60 WARWICK ROAD
60 Warwick, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2308 sqft
NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES (2019) AND FRESHLY PAINTED (2019) THROUGHOUT! DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY... Emory model 3 BR/2.5 BA End Unit Townhome in Windsor Ponds. Spectacular Location on a premium lot ? Like living in a Single Family Home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
55 PALMER SQ W
55 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,800
285 sqft
In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2 STONEWALL CIRCLE
2 Stonewall Circle, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3151 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Princeton School District and Sought-After Ridge Community. Rarely on Market. Finely- rendered luxury exquisite 3 BR + Study Rm, 2.5 BA Northridge estate with a European flare! Hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
96 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1497 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 full bath Cape Cod single family home with a two car garage. Located adjacent to the Mountain Lakes Nature Preserves Park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
16 VALLEY ROAD
16 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3233 sqft
A thoroughly renovated and delightfully reimagined home in a fabulous location within walking distance to downtown Princeton and public schools presents an irresistible package complete with open concept floor plan, two gas fireplaces, second-floor

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lawrenceville, NJ

Lawrenceville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

