Apartment List
/
NJ
/
lavallette
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:00 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Lavallette, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lavallette apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
112 Kerr Avenue
112 Kerr Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
FEATURED LISTING ** AVAILABILE JULY 18 THROUGH AUGUST 1ST !! CALL BEFORE IT'S GONE! SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL** LOCATED IN LAVALLETTE THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH FULL FUTON SLEEPS 6.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
111 Haddonfield Avenue
111 Haddonfield Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Available October 15, 2020 through June 30, 2021. This wonderful light and bright clean house would make any tenant feel right at home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
112 White Avenue
112 White Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $3,850 A WEEK. BEAUTIFUL, BEACHY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE BAY. SLEEPS 8. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE TOWN OF LAVALLETTE AND 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
92 Dickman Drive
92 Dickman Drive, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
4 Camden Avenue
4 Camden Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Featured Listing... Lower Unit. Weekly Summer Rental in Desirable Lavallette only 1 House From the Beach.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
21 Pershing Boulevard
21 Pershing Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. FULLY RENTED FOR THE SUMMER. $6300/week. $1000 security fee. Cleaning included. No Smoking; No Pets. PLEASE NOTE; RATE IS FOR WEEKLY IN-SEASON ONLY.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
407 Bay Boulevard
407 Bay Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2382 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular views from this spacious BAY FRONT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL! This family friendly, two story, 4 bedroom/3 bath, single-family home. Sleeps 11-13 people. Relax in one of the 3 jacuzzi tubs! Driveway parking will hold 4 cars.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1501 Grand Central Avenue
1501 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Featured Listing...NO AVAILABILITY. Summer Weekly Rental beach block. Updated Cape with all new furniture. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Outside Shower. Side Porch. 3 Beds/1 Bath. Sleeps 6. Gas Grill.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
23 Magee Avenue
23 Magee Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2136 sqft
***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
15 Vance Avenue
15 Vance Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
FEATURE LISTING...NO AVAILABILITY AT THIS TIME. WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS 5 BEDROOMS AND 4 1/2 BATHS AND IS A FEW SHORT STEPS TO THE OCEAN.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1604 Ocean
1604 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,865
SUMMER 2020 - August 22nd - September open.Updated as of 6/19/2020. 6 bedroom sleeps 14 and 3 bath. Outside shower with easy access use for after your sunbathing and surfing enjoyment. Walk in Shower on first and second floors..
Results within 1 mile of Lavallette

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. **NO MORE SUMMER DATES AVAILABLE** Available Sept. 1-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2033 Route 35
2033 Route 35 N, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
*FEATURED LISTING* Beautiful & Spacious 2br/1 ba Condo. Summer Weekly Rental! Centrally located in the heart of Ortley Beach. One block to the beach & access to Lavallette Boardwalk, walking distance to Barnacle Bills & the Music Man.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
118 Sampson Avenue
118 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Super clean year round rental only a block to the beach. 2 family property. Spacious 2 bedroom with large living room and dining room and central air. Deck off the kitchen. Plenty of Southern exposure and off street parking.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1935 Ocean Avenue
1935 Ocean Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
459 sqft
Location, Location, Location for your sunrise and sunset summer rental! Steps away from having the sand in your toes and the sun warming your face on Ortley Beach. This one-bedroom oasis sleeps up to four.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
311 Hiering Avenue
311 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
520 sqft
Adorable SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION !! Walk to Beach,/ Boardwalk. 2 Bed/1 Bath. *1 Queen bed *1 Bunk Bed (Twin Top - Full Bottom) & *Full Size Sleeper Couch in Living Room. Bring Your Beach Chairs, Beach Towels and Umbrella.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1515 Boulevard
1515 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
313 Hiering Avenue
313 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Featured ListingWeekly Summer Rental @ North End of Seaside Hts.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
112 Albacore Drive
112 Albacore Drive, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Featured Listing: Weekly summer rentalExcepting Bookings Now For the 2020 Season.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
16 Las Vegas Road
16 Las Vegas Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
FEATURED LISTING...GREAT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL, DESIRABLE MONTEREY BEACH, ACROSS FROM BEACH ACCESS. GREAT SIDE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING AND PLENTY OF OFF STREET PARKING. 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5000/WEEK.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3152 Ocean Road
3152 Ocean Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
Featured Listing...ALL WEEKS RENTED. This oceanfront home with spectacular ocean views Books early..3 floors in the desirable community of Monterey Beach. This rental has it all... 5 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13 6th Terrace
13 6th Terrace, Dover Beaches South, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3300 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5,500 PER WEEK!! ORTLEY BEACH - WATERFRONT - THIS IS PARADISE!!! LAGOON, COVE AND BAY, QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT FOR KIDS, FISH, CRAB, SWIM OFF THE DOCK, WATCH THE SUNSET.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1955 Railway Avenue E
1955 Railway Avenue West, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1051 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL 2020. This home is in the heart of Ortley Beach. Enjoy life at the beach or sit out on the large private deck. Fully furnished raised ranch with 3 clean bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Private yard and comfort.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lavallette, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lavallette apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lavallette 1 BedroomsLavallette 2 BedroomsLavallette 3 BedroomsLavallette Apartments with Balcony
Lavallette Apartments with GarageLavallette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLavallette Apartments with ParkingLavallette Apartments with Pool
Lavallette Apartments with Washer-DryerLavallette Dog Friendly ApartmentsLavallette Luxury PlacesLavallette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJEgg Harbor City, NJBeach Haven West, NJFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJ
Lincroft, NJSmithville, NJWanamassa, NJPomona, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Brooklyn Law School