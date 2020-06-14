41 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, NJ with garage
The Lenape tribe of Native Americans once hunted here in Highland Park, New Jersey. Settler John Inian bought land in 1688 along both shores of the Raritan River and established a ferry service later run by generations of owners, as well as a ferry house tavern. The present day stone arch bridge that connects both river shores was constructed in 1892. Now there's a historic crossing.
With a population of nearly 14,000 as of the last census, Highland Park is New Jersey's first "green community," with an emphasis on recycling and healthy living that's good for you and the environment. From youth theater to summer camps and adult and youth athletic programs, Highland Park offers opportunities that run the gamut of arts and crafts, to soccer leagues and flag football, as well as track and field. See more
Highland Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.