1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:13 AM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland Lake, NJ
Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
753 OLD CANISTEAR RD
753 Old Canistear Road, Highland Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Lakestyle Home with Lake views! Close to Beach, Fireplace in Living Room Home has backup heat in each room in case of power failure. Propane is required for the backup heaters. Home has stackable Washer/Dryer, the dryer also requires propane.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
50 LONACONING RD
50 Lonaconing Road, Highland Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
immaculate one bedroom ranch complete with washer and dryer! Fantastic for entertaining or just enjoying the beautiful landscape, this property is located a double lot in a lake community! Close to shopping, restaurants, major highways, ski resorts,
Results within 5 miles of Highland Lake
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
740 sqft
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck Great Location & Spectacular View! Spacious Floor-plans Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 GUNSTOCK CT UNIT 3
2 Gunstock Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Great Gorge Village. Few steps from parking lot. Sliders to beautiful deck. Washer Dryer in unit. Plenty of storage. Enjoy all that GGV had to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11
1 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
One bedroom condo that backs up to the Mountain. Live the four season's life in this beautiful community.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Andrea Dr
30 Andrea Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom W/ Hardwood Floors, Large Rooms, Updated Kitchen, Heat & Hotwater Included!!! Really A Must See Rental...No Dogs.... Great Rental!!! Unit 6F
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1 BEAVER CREEK DR UNIT 3
1 Beaver Creek Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Updated Condo great kitchen, large bedroom, updated bathroom, new ac unit
Results within 10 miles of Highland Lake
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
84-86 MAIN ST
84-86 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Large, 2nd floor, 1-bedroom, 1-bath Unit with Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen with lots of closets and storage space. On-street parking or Municipal lot 1 block away. Great rental! NO DOGS BIG OR small.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
49 South Street
49 South Street, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
COZY APARTMENT LOCATED BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE.NO PETS!NO SMOKING!WASHER DRYER AS IS.LANDLORD PREFERS NO LEASE.LANDLORD REQUIRES A 1 TIME LEASING FEE EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT.PICTURES FROM 2018
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
175 ROUTE 23
175 Hamburg Turnpike, Hamburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Nice Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Ground Floor, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!! Open Floor Plan ... Unit 2 ... Available November 1st
Last updated March 12 at 05:00 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Clinton Avenue
8 Clinton Avenue, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Cute 2nd Floor Apartment in a Two family home, Located in downtown Warwick Village, Large Bedroom, Walkin Closet, Eat in kitchen, Large bathroom with Tub and Shower. Make this your home. A great place to live, freshly painted.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
44-46 HAMBURG AVE
44-46 Hamburg Ave, Sussex, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
GREAT IMMACULATE ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT, PRIVATE SEPARATE ENTRANCE WITH LARGE FOYER, KITCHEN, BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM, FOYER, HUGE WALK UP ATTIC FOR STORAGE, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER AND SEWER, LAWN AND SNOW REMOVAL ALL INCLUDED
