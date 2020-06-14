15 Apartments for rent in Glassboro, NJ with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
26 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
2136 Gareth Way Available 09/10/20 Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Results within 5 miles of Glassboro
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road
241 Blackwood Barnsboro Rd, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road in Gloucester County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
916 VAN GOGH COURT
916 Van Gogh Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1298 sqft
Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Glassboro
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:49pm
$
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$895
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
1 Unit Available
Madison Court Apartments
1056 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
946 sqft
Madison Court Apartment Homes are located in Williamstown, NJ approximately half an hour from Center City, Philadelphia and about 40 minutes from Atlantic City and the nearby shore points. We know that your stay with us will truly be enjoyed.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 02:34pm
4 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
16 E 9TH AVENUE
16 East 9th Avenue, Glendora, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1744 sqft
First floor unit of a duplex that has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a beautifully updated eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and skylights. This home has a nice opened family room area and it sits in a quiet yet friendly community.
City Guide for Glassboro, NJ

Glassboro earned its place in the annals of American history by hosting the 1967 summit conference where American President Lyndon Johnson and Russian Premier Alexei Kosygin had a meeting of minds. No agreement was reached during the summit, but it did improve relations between the two countries and led to the phrase "Spirit of Glassboro," in reference to the cordial atmosphere of the summit.

Centrally located in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Glassboro is only 20 minutes away from Philadelphia and 40 minutes from Atlantic City. According to the 2010 United States Census, the town has a population of close to 19,000, but don't worry about feeling overcrowded. You can simply retreat to one of the many parks in the town if you ever experience a bout of demophobia while out and about (that is, if all the others don't get the same idea). In summer, the parks are where you would want to take refuge in the shade of the trees, in any case, as the weather tends to be hot and humid. Winters, on the other hand, are mild to cool, so you have plenty of time to appreciate the city apartments, or wherever you choose to kick off your shoes. If computers are your forte, you will feel right at home in Glassboro as the town has more residents working in the field of computers and math than most other towns in the United States. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Glassboro, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glassboro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

