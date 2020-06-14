15 Apartments for rent in Glassboro, NJ with gym
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 21
Glassboro earned its place in the annals of American history by hosting the 1967 summit conference where American President Lyndon Johnson and Russian Premier Alexei Kosygin had a meeting of minds. No agreement was reached during the summit, but it did improve relations between the two countries and led to the phrase "Spirit of Glassboro," in reference to the cordial atmosphere of the summit.
Centrally located in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Glassboro is only 20 minutes away from Philadelphia and 40 minutes from Atlantic City. According to the 2010 United States Census, the town has a population of close to 19,000, but don't worry about feeling overcrowded. You can simply retreat to one of the many parks in the town if you ever experience a bout of demophobia while out and about (that is, if all the others don't get the same idea). In summer, the parks are where you would want to take refuge in the shade of the trees, in any case, as the weather tends to be hot and humid. Winters, on the other hand, are mild to cool, so you have plenty of time to appreciate the city apartments, or wherever you choose to kick off your shoes. If computers are your forte, you will feel right at home in Glassboro as the town has more residents working in the field of computers and math than most other towns in the United States. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glassboro renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.