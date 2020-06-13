70 Apartments for rent in Englishtown, NJ with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Englishtown
1 Unit Available
22 Lasatta Avenue
22 Lasatta Avenue, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Rich Hardwood Floors, Newer Bathroom, Additional sink with vanity in Master. Huge walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Newer energy efficient windows and new shades.

1 of 6

Last updated February 17 at 12:20am
Englishtown
1 Unit Available
43 Queens Way
43 Queens Way, Englishtown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Amazing opportunity to move right in to this improved and beautifully updated 2 level townhouse. Perfect entertaining area with bar overlooking deck with included BBQ grille. The kitchen with new appliances, bar table and 4 bar chairs.
Results within 1 mile of Englishtown

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
41 Dortmunder Drive
41 Dortmunder Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2100 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2/5 BATH CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN BRIARHEATH COMMUNITY; 3 LEVELS, LARGE KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA, 2 LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND 1 ON THE 1ST FLOOR; MASTER BATHROOM HAS JACUZZI TUB, SHOWER; WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM; NICE
Results within 5 miles of Englishtown

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
77 Overlook Way
77 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Move Right in to this beautiful Renovated very rare End Unit Ranch. This home has all new windows with an additional window in the Living Rm for an abundance of sunlight.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
33 Oliver Court
33 Oliver Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Electric Paid by: Tenant; Gas Paid by: Tenant; Sewer Paid by: Tenant; Water Paid by: Tenant; Internet/Cable Paid by Tenant; Grounds Maintained by: Owner; Maintenance Fee Paid by: Owner; Security Deposit: $3,150

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
39 Worthington Court
39 Worthington Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2BR , 2 Bath lower Condo on Wyndham w/slider to back patio. So much redone: Replaced H/Water heater, Replaced windows & slider, M/Bath gutted and redone, renovated 2nd bath, Ceiling Fans & HH in LR, DR,, Hall & Kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
348 Saint Andrews Place
348 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1608 sqft
Your search is over! Beautiful, vacant and safe, 3rd floor penthouse (9ft Ceiling) in one of the nicest developments in Manalapan's Knob Hill.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
548 St Andrews Place
548 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renters delight! Available for immediate occupancy! This desirable and beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level floor unit with private golf course views.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
425 Bayberry Court
425 Bayberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Here is a wonderful adult community rental in Marlboro township on the lower level having a 1 bedroom with den, which could be an additional bedroom in the active community of Marlboro Greens.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
28 Meadow Green Circle
28 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
JUST FRESHLY PAINTED.RENOVATED 2BR 1.5 BATHS.FEATURING EATIN KITCHEN,CUSTOM CABINETS,CERAMIC FLR.SPACIOUS LR/DR.COMFORTABLE MASTER BR WITH PRIVATE HALF BATH.SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM.WOOD FLOORS IN LR/DR,2 BRS.COZY ENCLOSED PORCH.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
156 Cross Slope Court
156 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1130 sqft
Truly immaculate, move in ready and renovated! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upper level END unit is a delight with NEW Windows, All HARDWOOD Floors, REDONE Kitchen w GRANITE Counters, Updated Baths. Recessed lighting. Washer & Dryer included.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
75 Tulip Lane
75 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
ENJOY COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST IN A GATED GOLF COMMUNITY. MAGNOLIA LOWER MODEL FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, RECENTLY UPDATED. ALL NEW CARPETS, UPDATED BATHS.ENJOY TWO CLUBHOUSES, GYM, CARD ROOM, WALKING PATHS.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
323 St Andrews Place
323 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Freshly painted 2 bedroom , 2 Bath, 3rd floor unit with open kitchen with Granite counters and Island. New carpet through out unit. Private laundry , Gas Fire Place, and Balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
686 Saint Andrews Place
686 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Desirable Knob Hills at Manalapan has to offer second floor updated 2 bedrooms,2 bathrooms open floor plan condo. Stainless still Appliences package, gas fire place, open kitchen with an island, windows treatment.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
16 Jensen Court
16 Jensen Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2530 sqft
LARGEST TOWNHOUSE MODEL with ELEVATOR.....2 spacious size bedrooms, LARGE closet space, 2 FULL baths and 2 HALF baths. Hardwood floors & laundry.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
49 Azalea Drive
49 Azalea Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move in ready condo in desirable Madison Crossing Adult Community , open floor plan w new floors in main area! Eat-in kitchen w granite ctrs, dining room area, living rm, balcony , laundry room, large master w full bath- walk-in closet & second

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
64 Overlook Way
64 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
RENOVATED 2BR/2BA END UNIT RANCH. EAT-IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LR/DR, NEW LAMINATE FLOORING LR/DR. MASTER BR SUITE WITH STALL SHOWER. PRIVATE ENCLOSED PORCH. LOTS OF STORAGE. ACTIVE 55 AND OVER ADULT COMMUNITY.

1 of 32

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
46 Wild Turkey Way
46 Wild Turkey Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
This lovely '' End Unit '' Ranch located in a 55 Adult Community in Covered Bridge 1, is ready to move in.Many uprades, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Top, Tiled Backsplash and Recessed Lighting.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
44 Deer Way
44 Deer Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
RARE FIND, SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH CORNER LOT CLOSE TO PARK. NO PETS/SMOKERS, LANDLORD PROOF OF INCOME AND GOOD CREDIT.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
31 Whitemarsh Drive
31 Whitemarsh Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Fabulous Knob Hill community. This home offers a brickfront 3BR- 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with 1 Car Garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Englishtown, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Englishtown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

