pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
75 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Echelon, NJ
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Results within 1 mile of Echelon
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
784 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
Results within 5 miles of Echelon
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
11 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
26 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
5 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$955
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 06:22pm
11 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
12 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 7 at 05:07pm
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
7 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1387 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
7 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 26 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Emerald Ridge Apartments
101 E Gibbsboro Rd, Lindenwold, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
785 sqft
Spacious units with dens in select apartments, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and is close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
139 Bowers Ave
139 Bowers Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Will be available in November 2019. Fully renovated, 3 bedrooms with an additional room that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. 1 full bath, full basement. New HVAC and windows. Fully fenced in back yard with driveway.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
9 Brantley Way
9 Brantley Way, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1984 sqft
This delightful home located in Voorhees, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,984sqft! Charming curb appeal offering many mature trees and flower beds.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
516 Terrace Ave
516 Terrace Avenue, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1996 sqft
516 Terrace Ave - Property Id: 313465 Come check out this beautifully updated house in the heart of Berlin New Jersey.This house contains 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large empty basement with high ceilings.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
great home... lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and finished basement . burglar alarm , back yard features deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street . non smoking home .
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
4014 HERMITAGE DRIVE
4014 Hermitage Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1621 sqft
This home is located in Voorhees in the desirable Hermitage Town home development.
