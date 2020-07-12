15 Apartments for rent in Clinton, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23 Mill Street
23 Mill Street, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this fully renovated first floor apartment with private entrance! Featuring Quartz Countertops, includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Easy commute-- NJT High Bridge Train Station

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Washington Avenue
90 Washington Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
3 Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated 2018! Easy commuting - just minutes from Routes 22 31 and 78 as well as NJT High Bridge Train Station (Raritan Valley Line) Columbia Trail Main St.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
32 MAPLE AVE
32 Maple Avenue, Annandale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
This pristine 3 bedroom,1 bath ranch home, situated in a neighborhood in Annandale, Clinton township,has been totally renovated and updated.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15 TIMBERCROFT
15 Timbercroft Drive, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRIGHT & SUNNY 2 BR/1.5 BA RANCH IN SOLITUDE VILLAGE. THE INTERIOR IS BEING REPAINTED, NEW CARPETING AND WINDOW BLINDS ARE BEING INSTALLED AND THE HOUSE WILL THEN BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
The Pavilion at Raritan
2 Healthquest Blvd, Flemington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1072 sqft
Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Washington Heights
9A Nunn Ave, Washington, NJ
Studio
$1,010
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set on a wooded hilltop, you will find Washington Heights an exceptional community where the charm of country living meets the ease of suburban convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Arms Apartments
324 N Prospect St, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in residential neighborhood with newly renovated apartments available, Washington Arms Apartments features spacious one and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 East Church Street
45 East Church Street, Washington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this freshly renovated home, coming soon! Located on a quiet street, but close to downtown and near highways (Rt 57 31 and 78) Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Granite

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
210 BROAD ST
210 Broad Street, Warren County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Freshly painted unit with hard wood floors! Large room sizes, eat in kitchen with pantry. Unit features separate entrance and patio! Washer dryer hook up in shared basement. Garage bay may be available at an additional cost.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11 Sutton Road
11 Suttons Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cottage on secluded horse farm at the end of a long driveway lined by flowering pear trees & post-and-board fencing. Neutral decor, high ceilings, plentiful closets, & great natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
172 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD
172 Musconetcong River Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, updated full bath unit in beautiful Lebanon Township! New flooring throughout, central A/C, thermal pane windows. The 3rd floor unit has an exclusive driveway, convenient to the covered porch entry.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
197 BELVIDERE AVE
197 Belvidere Avenue, Washington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Cozy apartment with its own separate entrance! Featuring all new flooring, high ceilings, an abundance of windows with it's own private entrance and patio. Off street parking and washer dryer hook-up available in the basement.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
32 PARK AVE
32 Park Ave, Flemington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
Located in historic Preservation District. The rooms have been beautifully decorated and crown molding flows thru the livingroom and diningroom. Cook up a feast for your guests in the large kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
54 KENTWORTH CT
54 Kentworth Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1866 sqft
3 BR, Bromley Model, 2 Car Garage, newer Stainless Appliances & Carpet, Eat-In-Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, 2nd fl Laundry, Unfinished Base w/ Extra Storage, Primary BR w/ Full Bath w/Soaking Tub & Shower One Year Lease only, Pet Limited & Breed
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clinton, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clinton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

