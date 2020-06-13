539 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 of 60
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 17
1 of 6
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 46
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 4
1 of 17
Do you live in a mall? Cherry Hill Mall is actually a census-designated place (CDP), not an actual city.
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ boasted a population of 14,171 residents in the 2010 US Census Bureau. Located in populous Camden County -- a well-established member of the huge Philadelphia, PA/Camden, NJ/ Wilmington, DE tri-city megalopolis -- the Cherry Hill Mall district is blessed with a high concentration of retail shopping and dining amenities (who'd have thought?). Besides the landmark mall itself, standalone shopping plazas, typical big-box brand stores and hotel lodging can be found at the major road artery confluence of Route 70, Haddonfield Road and Route 38. See more
Finding an apartment in Cherry Hill Mall that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.