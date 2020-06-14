230 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ with gym

Do you live in a mall? Cherry Hill Mall is actually a census-designated place (CDP), not an actual city.

Cherry Hill Mall, NJ boasted a population of 14,171 residents in the 2010 US Census Bureau. Located in populous Camden County -- a well-established member of the huge Philadelphia, PA/Camden, NJ/ Wilmington, DE tri-city megalopolis -- the Cherry Hill Mall district is blessed with a high concentration of retail shopping and dining amenities (who'd have thought?). Besides the landmark mall itself, standalone shopping plazas, typical big-box brand stores and hotel lodging can be found at the major road artery confluence of Route 70, Haddonfield Road and Route 38.