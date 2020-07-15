/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM
93 Furnished Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pyne Poynt
210 N 8 - winter rental
210 North 8th Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
WINTER RENTAL ONLY. Beautiful 3 b / 2 b - Beach Block - single family home. Steps to the Beach. Ocean views from kitchen & living room. New kitchen, Granite Countertops, SS appliances, wood laminate flooring. Furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
20 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old City
214 New St Unit 3S
214 New St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in the heart of Old City with stunning views! TWO Parking Spots Included! FURNISHINGS AVAILABLE, Extra $200/mo.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fishtown
2534 E DAUPHIN STREET
2534 East Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1184 sqft
Right in the heart of Fishtown on quaint Dauphin St., this updated and impeccably maintained home is the epitome of charm! Walk to everything the vibrant Fishtown neighborhood has to offer. Convenient to transportation and major roadways.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Kensington
1216 N FRONT STREET
1216 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
This brand new building in the heart of booming and trendy Fishtown is ready for you! Tenants will enjoy three incredible bedrooms with hardwood floors, large windows bringing in lots of natural light, and incredible views of Center City.
1 of 29
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Old City
136 N 3RD STREET
136 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
800 sqft
Welcome to 136 N 3rd Street - Unit # 2 - This 750 sq foot unit is located in the heart of Old City was completely renovated to its core in 2010-11.
Results within 5 miles of Camden
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
68 Units Available
Graduate Hospital
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln Square Experience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and South Philadelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
23 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances offered in units with great views of the city. Well-equipped community gym and outdoor grilling area in striking art deco building. Walker-friendly neighborhood with SouthGate Restaurant down the street.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Packer Park
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Center City West
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,196
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,074
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
21 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Versailles
1530 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,600
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1237 sqft
Experience the history and splendor of the Versailles from the comforts of your own luxury Rittenhouse apartment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
95 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,250
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
55 Units Available
Powelton
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
9 Units Available
Center City West
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
16 Units Available
University City
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,114
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
18 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
59 Units Available
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
7 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
86 Units Available
Logan Square
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,355
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated November 15 at 07:15 PM
18 Units Available
University City
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1323 sqft
Perfectly located on the corner of 39th & Chestnut Street in University City, Hamilton Court Apartments have modern and spacious one to five bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 24 at 09:06 PM
$
5 Units Available
Brewerytown
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1037 sqft
An urban, luxury community with modern appliances, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, business center, and fitness center. Even a rooftop dog park. Minutes from everything.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Point Breeze
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Be the first to live in these two-bedroom apartment homes across from FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Amenities include in-home laundry, a gym, walk-in closets and a pool. Nearby I-95 makes for an easy commute.
Similar Pages
Camden 2 BedroomsCamden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamden 3 BedroomsCamden Accessible ApartmentsCamden Apartments with BalconiesCamden Apartments with Garages
Camden Apartments with GymsCamden Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCamden Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCamden Apartments with ParkingCamden Apartments with PoolsCamden Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJ