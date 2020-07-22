80 Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ with move-in specials
Camden is located just across the Delaware river from Philadelphia. Now that you’re ready to find an apartment here you should know that Camden has over 32 neighborhoods, some more distinct than others. Here’s a hint to renting here: Keep patient while finding an apartment. And, make sure to inspect the premises thoroughly before signing that lease.
It’s best to get to know the neighborhoods prior to writing any signatures. Our advice is to peruse the area during the day and at night to gauge the vibe. You’ll know pretty quickly if it’s a good fit or not.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Camden apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Camden apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.