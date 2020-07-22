Apartment List
NJ
/
camden
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:36 PM

80 Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Camden apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Parkside
Magnolia Park
1112 Magnolia Ave, Camden, NJ
Studio
$950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Park in Camden. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 PM
$
20 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 21 at 08:27 PM
$
28 Units Available
Old City
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 21 at 12:48 PM
$
9 Units Available
Society Hill
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,805
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
800 sqft
320 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Philadelphia features historic charm combined with updated interiors. Close to everything in the city, from shopping to dining to parks.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
16 Units Available
Society Hill
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
12 Units Available
Old City
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 21 at 08:24 PM
$
29 Units Available
Penn's Landing
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 21 at 08:26 PM
$
13 Units Available
Old City
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
900 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
Results within 5 miles of Camden
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
84 Units Available
Logan Square
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
38 Units Available
University City
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,897
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,428
1134 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
43 Units Available
Logan Square
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,395
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,744
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
26 Units Available
Fitler Square
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,800
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,218
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,421
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
23 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
986 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
21 Units Available
Hawthorne
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,103
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1211 sqft
Spacious homes with oversized windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, clubroom, and bike racks, as well as other amenities. Just seven minutes from Center City.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
21 Units Available
Fitler Square
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,759
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,279
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1052 sqft
Newly renovated homes with industrial ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and clubroom, among other amenities. Pet-friendly community six minutes from Rittenhouse Square.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
24 Units Available
University City
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,218
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
18 Units Available
Logan Square
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,396
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1125 sqft
Art Deco building designed by Louis Jallade with original limestone and a new lobby. Residents enjoy a gymnasium and rooftop terrace. Washers and dryers in all units.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
12 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
14 Units Available
University City
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,114
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
24 Units Available
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,764
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,153
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
18 Units Available
Brewerytown
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
13 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
35 Units Available
Center City West
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,291
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
942 sqft
Great location close to Philadelphia City Hall and multiple commuter rail stops. Units feature ice maker, extra storage, dishwasher, and more. Community includes bike storage, clubhouse, gym, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
Center City West
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,588
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
City Guide for Camden, NJ

Camden is located just across the Delaware river from Philadelphia. Now that you’re ready to find an apartment here you should know that Camden has over 32 neighborhoods, some more distinct than others. Here’s a hint to renting here: Keep patient while finding an apartment. And, make sure to inspect the premises thoroughly before signing that lease.

It’s best to get to know the neighborhoods prior to writing any signatures. Our advice is to peruse the area during the day and at night to gauge the vibe. You’ll know pretty quickly if it’s a good fit or not.

Having trouble with Craigslist Camden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Camden, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Camden apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Camden apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

