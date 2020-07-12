Apartment List
33 Apartments for rent in Bordentown, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bordentown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Bordentown
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
3 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
955 sqft
Quiet Wooded Setting in historic area of Bordentown. Free Swim Club Membership. Easy access to Major Highways, Interstates, and NJ Turnpike. Heat, Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent. Laundry Centers in each building, Verizon FiOS available.
Results within 5 miles of Bordentown
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
13 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
750 sqft
**$500 Security Deposit for qualified applicants. Lalor Gardens is an exceptional community resplendent with shade trees, making it a sanctuary that offers unmatched value and superior amenities, spacious apartment homes and top quality service.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2410 Liberty St
2410 Liberty Street, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2347 sqft
Hamilton Township, NJ - Rent-To-Own this Three Story 4BR 2 Bath Home! This home is available for Rent-To-Own only, sorry no straight rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
1310 Genesee St
1310 Genesee Street, Trenton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
It’s a four bedroom house also the basement is a half finished basement could be used as a family room as well it has a four car Driveway you’re responsible for the light the gas the water........................................................

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
15 WILLOW WAY
15 Willow Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2065 sqft
Welcome to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Eaton model in the much desired Clifton Mill community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
24643 E MAIN STREET
24643 East Main Street, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1824 sqft
This recently renovated historic home is located close to the center of the quiet town of Columbus.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7 SAGAMORE LANE
7 Sagemore Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2244 sqft
Lovely home in Crystal Lake. Home features several upgrades such as bay window, recessed lights, gas fireplace, ceiling fan. Kitchen has granite counters, center Island, stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms have ceiling fans.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
16 CLIFFORD E HARBOURT DRIVE
16 Clifford E Harbourt Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2101 sqft
Move right in to this Steinert colonial located in the desirable Briarwood community which is walking distance to Veterans Park. Enjoy the community pool and amenities of an HOA club house with the privacy of a detached home.

1 of 14

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
344 McClelland Ave.
344 Mcclellan Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 344 McCLELLAND - Property Id: 97551 For rent one bedroom house Has a full basement with a private work shop, long paved driveway and small garage,dishwasher , washer & dryer and a nice back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Bordentown
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
84 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,448
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
8 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
11 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
Goldenridge
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
152 FOUNTAYNE LANE
152 Fountayne Lane, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2011 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desirable Liberty Green! This home features a full finished basement and attached one car garage. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen with views of the private back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bordentown, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bordentown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

