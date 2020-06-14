Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in Blackwood, NJ with garage

Blackwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Results within 5 miles of Blackwood

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
40 E. 6th Avenue
40 East 6th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Visit this two bedroom unit located in Runnemede NJ. Unit includes one full bath, living room, kitchen, unfinished basement with washer and dryer included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
232 EGG HARBOR ROAD
232 Egg Harbor Road, Gloucester County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2508 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental. Renovations just completed. Single Family Home in Washington Township. 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms, Oversize Garage, .52 acre lot, New kitchen, includes stainless steel appliances and tiled flooring.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1709 BRIARWOOD DRIVE
1709 Briarwood Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
Wow! Check out this updated and well maintained property in the desirable Broadmoor neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1719 HYBRID PLACE
1719 Hybrid Place, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
2048 sqft
Renovated 3 possible 4th bedroom in converted garage. home located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac in Cherrywood neighborhood. Freshly painted in latest colors with new brand new kitchen and granite countertops. Brand new carpet in the home as well.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9 IRON GATE ROAD
9 Iron Gate Rd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1561 sqft
Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
100 SHERBROOK BOULEVARD
100 Sherbrook Boulevard, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1552 sqft
MOVE-IN READY!!! BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 1 full, 1 half Bath Home, located in well-established neighborhood, near Parks, Schools, Shopping and easy transportation. This home has plenty to offer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
102 WINTERBERRY WAY
102 Winterberry Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Home sweet home awaits you in this beautiful 3- story town home! The main level features a living room, dining room, full kitchen and breakfast nook area with gorgeous hard wood floors throughout all areas.

1 of 23

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
114 CELESTINO COURT
114 Celestino Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
Well Maintained two story town home with full walk out basement and one car garage end unit.
Results within 10 miles of Blackwood
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,910
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
2136 Gareth Way Available 09/10/20 Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1122 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2038 sqft
1603 N Bowling Green Dr Available 07/01/20 - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard Garage More pictures coming soon.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13 REDWOOD COURT
13 Redwood Court, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
Updated 3 story,3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end-unit townhouse situated on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter into this first floor foyer take notice of the new ceramic tile floor.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
206 Dickinson
206 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1540 sqft
Great rental for Rowan students. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with great enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer, and central air conditioning are just some of the amenities.
