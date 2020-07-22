Apartment List
/
NJ
/
beverly
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Beverly, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beverly apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
8 Units Available
Orchard Park
1020 Woodlane Rd, Beverly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
932 sqft
Recently renovated units with large balconies and spacious closets. 24-hour maintenance available. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Close to Neshaminy State Park for a quick nature getaway. Close to I-295.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
47 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
36 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
19 Units Available
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
18 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1115 sqft
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 07:14 PM
2 Units Available
Parkwood
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 19 at 12:07 PM
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
831 Cedar Ct 5t
831 Cedar Ct, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
CEDAR COURT - Property Id: 312874 FULLY RENOVATED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS LAUNDRY FACILITIES PARKING GAS WATER AND HEAT INCLUDED CALL OR TEXT MAX7323541290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
831 Cedar Ave 2A
831 Cedar Ave, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
756 sqft
LUXURY 2 BR APT FOR RENT CEDAR CT BENSALEM PA - Property Id: 304548 --UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT-- --WATER, GAS AND HEAT INCLUDED-- --PET FRIENDLY-- --NEWLY REMOLDED-- --LAUNDRY ON PREMISES-- --PARKING-- --YARD-- --1 YEAR LEASE-- --SUNNY AND

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
New London
500 Locust Ave
500 Locust Avenue, Burlington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 08/01/20 Spacious house near public transportation - Property Id: 319410 Very spacious house within walking distance of almost everything, yet tucked away near a dead end street.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Yorkshire
313 PENN STREET
313 Penn Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1888 sqft
*** Pet Friendly *** 3 bed with a bonus room, basement, fenced in yard and access to parking from the backyard. with basement and fenced yard.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
48 SPINNAKER DR
48 Spinnaker Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2348 sqft
End Unit Town home offers Three bedroom two full bath and two half bath with a full finished basement. This town home is completely upgraded and freshly painted.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
418 CLEVELAND AVENUE
418 Cleveland Avenue, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1468 sqft
Looking for that single family home in Riverside? Here it is! Newer roof, newer heater, updated Eat In kitchen, Large living room, Central Air conditioning, Large fenced in yard, Off street parking in a driveway.

1 of 22

Last updated March 28 at 10:56 PM
1 Unit Available
5 SANDSTONE LANE
5 Sandstone Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1624 sqft
Now for rent! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 full bath Cape-Cod style home, renovated from top to bottom will be comfortable for the whole family.

1 of 9

Last updated September 28 at 11:07 AM
1 Unit Available
194 Tiffany lane
194 Tiffany Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Available 10/01/19 Twin hills rental - Property Id: 97874 This well maintain full sized house in twin hills could be your new home! This home has a fenced in backyard, garage, master suite bathroom , laundry room and covered porch! PLEASE TEXT OR
Results within 10 miles of Beverly
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Pennypack
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
7 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,612
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Somerton
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Somerton
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Beverly, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beverly apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJDoylestown, PACroydon, PABurlington, NJBristol, PAPalmyra, NJFeasterville, PARamblewood, NJ
Greentree, NJKingston Estates, NJMerchantville, NJEllisburg, NJNewtown, PARockledge, PAHaddonfield, NJYardley, PACollingswood, NJJenkintown, PAAudubon, NJWyncote, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University