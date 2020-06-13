Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Beckett, NJ

Finding an apartment in Beckett that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and familys needs.
Results within 10 miles of Beckett
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Buckman Village
3 Units Available
Keystone Apartments
3200 West 9th Street, Chester, PA
Studio
$545
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
575 sqft
Keystone Village, a quiet community in the heart of Chester. Professionally managed and maintained garden-style apartments with EASY-Access to I-95 & US322. Schedule your tour today!
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,137
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Penn Street
501 Penn Street, Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to Penn Street Apartments! Are you looking for a new place to call Home? Look no further! Our apartment homes come with a large eat in kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, and updates throughout.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$971
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
5 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$959
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 Vanneman Boulevard
236 Vanneman Boulevard, Paulsboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1248 sqft
Lovely single family home located on a quiet street. The inside has all new renovations and new appliances. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/236-vanneman-blvd-paulsboro-nj-08066-usa/7d9ac15c-0ec9-4b24-858e-056ab9b34b0c (RLNE5832225)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Highland Ave
112 Highland Avenue, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1190 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN CHESTER! - SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Chester, PA.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 East Buck St
117 East Buck Street, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$930
2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking - Property Id: 105798 2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking. will be rental ready in about 3 weeks Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgemoor
1 Unit Available
1 Paynter Drive
1 Paynter Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
3BR/1BA End Unit Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens- Only $1000.00! - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint and new washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm summer evening.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Edgemoor
1 Unit Available
23 S Rodney Drive
23 South Rodney Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
1112 Pennsylvania Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1184 sqft
Yes!!! A single family home has come on the market. Available for immediate rental. Freshly painted... Bright and sunny... Move in ready... Lots of storage space in the basement and attic. Nice sized bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
820 South Ave Apt M10
820 South Avenue, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
This lovely one bedroom apartment is in a secure building and ideal area! Upon entry of this 3rd floor apartment is an extremely large living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! The living room is large enough to fit a sectional

1 of 12

Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
449 Billings Avenue
449 Billings Avenue, Paulsboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Refreshed 1 bedroom upstairs apartment with bonus room for storage, office etc. New floors, fresh paint and new stove, oven and refrigerator make this an attractive option in this highly sought after neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Beckett, NJ

Finding an apartment in Beckett that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

