101 S Plaza Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub valet service

Larger One Bedroom UNFURNISHED Condo in one of the best buildings on the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk! Beautiful ocean views from large balcony; has neutral colors and newer carpeting. Rent includes all utilities with basic cable. Valet garage parking available ($60/mthextra). Enjoy amenities including 24 hr security, newly updated fitness room, outdoor pool with whirlpool, Bike room, card & TV room. No smoking in unit. Credit & Background check required, along with renter's insurance. Tenant pays $500 Total Application Fee & Move In/Move Out Fee.