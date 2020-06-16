All apartments in Atlantic City
101 S Plaza Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

101 S Plaza Place

101 South Plaza Place · (609) 992-6847
Location

101 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
valet service
Larger One Bedroom UNFURNISHED Condo in one of the best buildings on the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk! Beautiful ocean views from large balcony; has neutral colors and newer carpeting. Rent includes all utilities with basic cable. Valet garage parking available ($60/mthextra). Enjoy amenities including 24 hr security, newly updated fitness room, outdoor pool with whirlpool, Bike room, card & TV room. No smoking in unit. Credit & Background check required, along with renter's insurance. Tenant pays $500 Total Application Fee & Move In/Move Out Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S Plaza Place have any available units?
101 S Plaza Place has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 S Plaza Place have?
Some of 101 S Plaza Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S Plaza Place currently offering any rent specials?
101 S Plaza Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S Plaza Place pet-friendly?
No, 101 S Plaza Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 101 S Plaza Place offer parking?
Yes, 101 S Plaza Place does offer parking.
Does 101 S Plaza Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 S Plaza Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S Plaza Place have a pool?
Yes, 101 S Plaza Place has a pool.
Does 101 S Plaza Place have accessible units?
No, 101 S Plaza Place does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S Plaza Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 S Plaza Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 S Plaza Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 S Plaza Place does not have units with air conditioning.
