101 S Plaza Place

Amenities
Larger One Bedroom UNFURNISHED Condo in one of the best buildings on the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk! Beautiful ocean views from large balcony; has neutral colors and newer carpeting. Rent includes all utilities with basic cable. Valet garage parking available ($60/mthextra). Enjoy amenities including 24 hr security, newly updated fitness room, outdoor pool with whirlpool, Bike room, card & TV room. No smoking in unit. Credit & Background check required, along with renter's insurance. Tenant pays $500 Total Application Fee & Move In/Move Out Fee.