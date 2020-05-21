312 CRANFORD ROAD

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, 1,808 sq.ft, one -car garage home For Rent in the Woodcrest Development of Cherry Hill East! Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor and inside the bedrooms. The main level has a spacious renovated kitchen features granite countertop, an island/breakfast bar for extra counter space and sitting area, tiled floor, and plenty of cabinet storage. The kitchen is open to a dinning room and a living room with high vaulted ceilings and large windows to bring in plenty of sunlight. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring and ceiling fans, the master bedroom has two generously sized closets. The full bathroom offers tiled flooring, a white vanity and bathtub. A walk up attic that can be used as a home office or a play area. The family room on the lower level is ideal for entertaining, a playroom or home office! There is also a Full Bath with a glass walk in shower, spacious laundry room, utility room on the lower level. The Large Fenced-In Backyard with a Concrete Patio and Storage Shed. This home is conveniently located near highway access for easy commuting and close to main shopping and dining attractions. Available on June 1st. Must sign a minimum 24 month lease. No Pet Allowed.