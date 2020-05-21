All apartments in Ashland
312 CRANFORD ROAD

312 Cranford Road · (856) 722-8090
Location

312 Cranford Road, Ashland, NJ 08003

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, 1,808 sq.ft, one -car garage home For Rent in the Woodcrest Development of Cherry Hill East! Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor and inside the bedrooms. The main level has a spacious renovated kitchen features granite countertop, an island/breakfast bar for extra counter space and sitting area, tiled floor, and plenty of cabinet storage. The kitchen is open to a dinning room and a living room with high vaulted ceilings and large windows to bring in plenty of sunlight. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring and ceiling fans, the master bedroom has two generously sized closets. The full bathroom offers tiled flooring, a white vanity and bathtub. A walk up attic that can be used as a home office or a play area. The family room on the lower level is ideal for entertaining, a playroom or home office! There is also a Full Bath with a glass walk in shower, spacious laundry room, utility room on the lower level. The Large Fenced-In Backyard with a Concrete Patio and Storage Shed. This home is conveniently located near highway access for easy commuting and close to main shopping and dining attractions. Available on June 1st. Must sign a minimum 24 month lease. No Pet Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 CRANFORD ROAD have any available units?
312 CRANFORD ROAD has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 CRANFORD ROAD have?
Some of 312 CRANFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 CRANFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
312 CRANFORD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 CRANFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 312 CRANFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashland.
Does 312 CRANFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 312 CRANFORD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 312 CRANFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 CRANFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 CRANFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 312 CRANFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 312 CRANFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 312 CRANFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 312 CRANFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 CRANFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 CRANFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 CRANFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
