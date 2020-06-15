Amenities

1 Barrett Rd Available 07/25/20 3BR/2BA house plus utilities $3250 - Hanover, NH 3 BR House $3250 plus utilities

Available 7/25



Lower level has garage, family room with sink, laundry, storage and 1 BR and full bath.

Main level has formal dining room with fire place that is seen from both Living room and Dining room. Full kitchen with fridge, 2 ovens, 2 sinks and lots of cupboards and counter space. Another dining area just off the kitchen. Sunken TV/Play area with lots of windows. 2 Bedrooms with a shared bath that includes a separate tub and shower all done in beautiful tile.



On a quiet street, just a short drive to DHMC and Dartmouth/Hanover area.

No Pets, Non-Smoking property

$3250 Monthly plus all utilities.

$3250 Security Deposit.



Rental application required $35.00 fee for background check per applicant.

