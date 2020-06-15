All apartments in Hanover
1 Barrett Rd

1 Barrett Road · (603) 448-8808
Location

1 Barrett Road, Hanover, NH 03755

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Barrett Rd · Avail. Jul 25

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Barrett Rd Available 07/25/20 3BR/2BA house plus utilities $3250 - Hanover, NH 3 BR House $3250 plus utilities
Available 7/25

Lower level has garage, family room with sink, laundry, storage and 1 BR and full bath.
Main level has formal dining room with fire place that is seen from both Living room and Dining room. Full kitchen with fridge, 2 ovens, 2 sinks and lots of cupboards and counter space. Another dining area just off the kitchen. Sunken TV/Play area with lots of windows. 2 Bedrooms with a shared bath that includes a separate tub and shower all done in beautiful tile.

On a quiet street, just a short drive to DHMC and Dartmouth/Hanover area.
No Pets, Non-Smoking property
$3250 Monthly plus all utilities.
$3250 Security Deposit.

Rental application required $35.00 fee for background check per applicant.
Real Property Management Beacon
1 School St - OFFICE
Lebanon, NH
603-448-8808

Visit our website for status updates and more available rentals! www.rpmbeacon.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Barrett Rd have any available units?
1 Barrett Rd has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Barrett Rd have?
Some of 1 Barrett Rd's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Barrett Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1 Barrett Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Barrett Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1 Barrett Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hanover.
Does 1 Barrett Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1 Barrett Rd does offer parking.
Does 1 Barrett Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Barrett Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Barrett Rd have a pool?
No, 1 Barrett Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1 Barrett Rd have accessible units?
No, 1 Barrett Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Barrett Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Barrett Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Barrett Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Barrett Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
