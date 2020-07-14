1707 North Columbia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2020 - UNFURNISHED. 1990 square feet of finished living space in this newer townhome. The main floor consists of open living, dining, and kitchen, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The finished basement houses a rec room, two conforming bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, and the laundry room. Comes with a refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer, garbage disposal, garage door opener & remote, and underground sprinklers. Close to all schools and parks. NO PETS, NO SMOKING/VAPING. For questions, text the Landlord directly at 402-641-9043 for a quicker response. If there will be more occupants than there are bedrooms the rent posted is subject to change. 12-Month Lease. Landlord requires rent payments to be made online through the Landlord's online system via the Tenant's Resident Account. Tenants pay for all utilities and are responsible for mowing and snow removal. To check on the cost of electric/sewer/water call City of Seward at 402-643-2928. If the property has gas service, call Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554. Information in this rental listing is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

Measurements are estimates and are not guaranteed.

1990 sq. ft. of living space.

Deck 8x12;

OH Garage Door 16x7;

Garage 20x26;

Living room 15x18;

Kitchen 12x9;

Dining 9x12;

Main Bath with tub/shower 10x5;

Main Bedroom 13x12;

2nd Bedroom 11x12;

Basement Rec Room 14x22;

3rd Bedroom 12x12;

4th Bedroom 12x12;

3/4 Bath 10x5;

Laundry/Utility 6x10.