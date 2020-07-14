All apartments in Seward
1707 North Columbia Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

1707 North Columbia Avenue

1707 N Columbia Ave · (402) 641-9043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1707 N Columbia Ave, Seward, NE 68434

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,325

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1990 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2020 - UNFURNISHED. 1990 square feet of finished living space in this newer townhome. The main floor consists of open living, dining, and kitchen, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The finished basement houses a rec room, two conforming bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, and the laundry room. Comes with a refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer, garbage disposal, garage door opener & remote, and underground sprinklers. Close to all schools and parks. NO PETS, NO SMOKING/VAPING. For questions, text the Landlord directly at 402-641-9043 for a quicker response. If there will be more occupants than there are bedrooms the rent posted is subject to change. 12-Month Lease. Landlord requires rent payments to be made online through the Landlord's online system via the Tenant's Resident Account. Tenants pay for all utilities and are responsible for mowing and snow removal. To check on the cost of electric/sewer/water call City of Seward at 402-643-2928. If the property has gas service, call Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554. Information in this rental listing is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
Measurements are estimates and are not guaranteed.
1990 sq. ft. of living space.
Deck 8x12;
OH Garage Door 16x7;
Garage 20x26;
Living room 15x18;
Kitchen 12x9;
Dining 9x12;
Main Bath with tub/shower 10x5;
Main Bedroom 13x12;
2nd Bedroom 11x12;
Basement Rec Room 14x22;
3rd Bedroom 12x12;
4th Bedroom 12x12;
3/4 Bath 10x5;
Laundry/Utility 6x10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 North Columbia Avenue have any available units?
1707 North Columbia Avenue has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1707 North Columbia Avenue have?
Some of 1707 North Columbia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 North Columbia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1707 North Columbia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 North Columbia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1707 North Columbia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seward.
Does 1707 North Columbia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1707 North Columbia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1707 North Columbia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 North Columbia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 North Columbia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1707 North Columbia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1707 North Columbia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1707 North Columbia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 North Columbia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 North Columbia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 North Columbia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 North Columbia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
