apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Gretna, NE with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
Victoria Place
111 East Westplains Road, Gretna, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victoria Place in Gretna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 30 at 09:55am
1 Unit Available
Ashton Place
702 Chestnut Drive, Gretna, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom with Garage in Popular Gretna! Self Tour Available! - Located in the very popular Gretna area, this is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a detached garage! Great kitchen with all appliances included! Large open floor plan! Washer and
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
119 E Westplains Rd
119 East Westplains Road, Gretna, NE
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Gretna two bed with Washer dryer in unit - Property Id: 231560 Located in Gretna area, this is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit! Great kitchen with all appliances included! Large open floor plan! Washer and dryer also included! Conveniently located
Results within 5 miles of Gretna
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9976 S 171 Street
9976 South 171st Street, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9976 S 171 Street in Sarpy County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Gretna
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Elk Hills
2120 North Main Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
976 sqft
It's not just a beautiful community, a variety of floor plans, or fresh contemporary finishes. We proudly offer all of those things, but we wouldn't be Elk Hills Apartments without making sure it's easy and affordable for you to have it all.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$640
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$753
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Last updated July 10 at 08:19pm
2 Units Available
Greenfields
Greenfield
15909 W Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$940
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on West Dodge Rd. near Baker's and Aldrich Elementary School. Contemporary units with full appliances, ceiling fans, large closets, fireplaces, and air conditioning. Swimming pool and garage available for residents.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$843
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$962
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1059 sqft
Welcome home to Legacy Commons - THE premier luxury apartment community in Omaha, Nebraska. Picture coming home every day to your very own premier apartment, lush with the style and sophistication you deserve.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
14 Units Available
1010 on the Lake
1010 N 192nd Ct, Douglas County, NE
1 Bedroom
$825
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1469 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1010 on the Lake in Douglas County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Montclair West
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$845
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Tradition by Broadmoor
1250 S 157th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,155
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1384 sqft
The Tradition by Broadmoor is the premier apartment community in West Omaha! Make your home at The Tradition by Broadmoor and you will find a floor plan that is tailored to your lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 08:28pm
1 Unit Available
Whispering Ridge
17551 Pinkney Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$885
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a community kitchen. Just off West Maple Road and close to Whispering Ridge Park.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
3 Units Available
Ravello 192
19261 Marcy Street, Douglas County, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,435
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ravello 192 is a new townhome community developed with everyday luxury in mind. The Ravello 192 community offers a mature and private environment, where youll experience the quality of a well-appointed townhome without the stress of ownership.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Antler View
3132 N 186th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$954
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1178 sqft
Welcome home to Antler View, the newest luxury apartment community in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Life at Antler View puts you in the heart of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Broadmoor Hills by Broadmoor
18510 Capitol Court, Omaha, NE
Studio
$915
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1158 sqft
Join life on the hill, where you will experience West Omaha's premier apartment living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will make you live in style.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Wycliffe
Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$825
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make your home at Wycliffe Apartments and you will reclaim time for family and friends with West Omaha's best value! Located in the Millard School District, Wycliffe offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that have room for your entire family.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Briar Hills
17010 Hawthorne Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1247 sqft
Modern living within minutes of the area's schools and parks. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Pet-friendly. Spacious floor plans with upscale finishes.
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
32 Units Available
Legacy Flats
2825 S 170th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$925
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
972 sqft
Experience luxury urban living at its finest at Legacy Flats, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. Our modern interiors are the perfect blend of cutting edge style and state-of-the-art design.
Last updated May 12 at 05:12pm
Contact for Availability
Westport on the Lake
4118 S. 147th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$901
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community with newly renovated clubhouse, scenic lake and biking/jogging trail on property. Apartment homes with 1-3 bedrooms and large walk-in closets, fireplaces and personal patio/balconies.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
20109 Veterans Drive
20109 Veterans Drive, Douglas County, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1422 sqft
Two Bed Two Bath Duplex in Elkhorn!! - Updated two bedroom two bath duplex with loft area on the second floor. Third non-conforming possible bedroom on third floor. Kitchen has lots of counter space and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19119 Marcy St
19119 Marcy Street, Douglas County, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
854 sqft
One bed private entry way all,updated.