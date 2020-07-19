1011 North 23rd Avenue

Amenities
This ranch house is located in Blair off of Herman Boulevard and Deerfield Boulevard in the Larsen's Stillmeadow Subdivision. This house offers a living room, a kitchen with an eat-in dining area, three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage. Also offers a washer and dryer and a deck is located in the the backyard.
Offers quick commutes to shopping, restaurant and medical access.
Local School Information (Blair Community Schools):
*Deerfield Elementary School - (Pre-K-5) - 0.10 mile away
*Gerald Otte Blair Middle School (6-8) - 1.80 miles away
*Blair High School (9-12) - 1.50 miles way
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.