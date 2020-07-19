1011 North 23rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This ranch house is located in Blair off of Herman Boulevard and Deerfield Boulevard in the Larsen's Stillmeadow Subdivision. This house offers a living room, a kitchen with an eat-in dining area, three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage. Also offers a washer and dryer and a deck is located in the the backyard.



Offers quick commutes to shopping, restaurant and medical access.



Local School Information (Blair Community Schools):



*Deerfield Elementary School - (Pre-K-5) - 0.10 mile away

*Gerald Otte Blair Middle School (6-8) - 1.80 miles away

*Blair High School (9-12) - 1.50 miles way



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.