Blair, NE
1011 North 23rd Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:50 PM

1011 North 23rd Avenue

1011 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1011 North 23rd Avenue, Blair, NE 68008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This ranch house is located in Blair off of Herman Boulevard and Deerfield Boulevard in the Larsen's Stillmeadow Subdivision. This house offers a living room, a kitchen with an eat-in dining area, three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage. Also offers a washer and dryer and a deck is located in the the backyard.

Offers quick commutes to shopping, restaurant and medical access.

Local School Information (Blair Community Schools):

*Deerfield Elementary School - (Pre-K-5) - 0.10 mile away
*Gerald Otte Blair Middle School (6-8) - 1.80 miles away
*Blair High School (9-12) - 1.50 miles way

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

