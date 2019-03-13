All apartments in Valley City
479 6th Ave NE
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:07 PM

479 6th Ave NE

479 6th Avenue Northeast · (701) 781-3554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

479 6th Avenue Northeast, Valley City, ND 58072

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Come steal up this awesome, fully remodeled 3 bedroom home that's ready before the Holidays! With all the amenities, including, but not limited, dishwasher and microwave! It's going to go fast, so call it home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 6th Ave NE have any available units?
479 6th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valley City, ND.
What amenities does 479 6th Ave NE have?
Some of 479 6th Ave NE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 6th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
479 6th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 6th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 479 6th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valley City.
Does 479 6th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 479 6th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 479 6th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 6th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 6th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 479 6th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 479 6th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 479 6th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 479 6th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 6th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 479 6th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 479 6th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
