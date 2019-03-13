Come steal up this awesome, fully remodeled 3 bedroom home that's ready before the Holidays! With all the amenities, including, but not limited, dishwasher and microwave! It's going to go fast, so call it home today!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 479 6th Ave NE have any available units?
479 6th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valley City, ND.
What amenities does 479 6th Ave NE have?
Some of 479 6th Ave NE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 6th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
479 6th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.