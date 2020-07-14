Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range air conditioning bathtub carpet oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tioga Townhomes is a pet-friendly townhome community nestled in the heart of the Bakken oil region in beautiful Tioga, North Dakota. We have spacious two bedroom/one and a half bath townhomes which include a full-size washer and dryer, full kitchen package with kitchen islands, huge bedrooms with lots of closet space, and a walk-out patio. Filled with modern amenities, our townhomes are conveniently located near US Hwy 2 and State Hwy 40, within minutes of schools, hospital, churches, library, and restaurants. Call today and make Tioga Townhomes the place you call home.