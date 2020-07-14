All apartments in Tioga
Find more places like Tioga Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tioga, ND
/
Tioga Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Tioga Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
1102 Elm St NE · (833) 361-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1102 Elm St NE, Tioga, ND 58852

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tioga Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tioga Townhomes is a pet-friendly townhome community nestled in the heart of the Bakken oil region in beautiful Tioga, North Dakota. We have spacious two bedroom/one and a half bath townhomes which include a full-size washer and dryer, full kitchen package with kitchen islands, huge bedrooms with lots of closet space, and a walk-out patio. Filled with modern amenities, our townhomes are conveniently located near US Hwy 2 and State Hwy 40, within minutes of schools, hospital, churches, library, and restaurants. Call today and make Tioga Townhomes the place you call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per apartment/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: 2 car garage included. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tioga Townhomes have any available units?
Tioga Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tioga, ND.
What amenities does Tioga Townhomes have?
Some of Tioga Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tioga Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Tioga Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tioga Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Tioga Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Tioga Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Tioga Townhomes offers parking.
Does Tioga Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tioga Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tioga Townhomes have a pool?
No, Tioga Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Tioga Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Tioga Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Tioga Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tioga Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Tioga Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tioga Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Tioga Townhomes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Williston, ND
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity