in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator gym game room parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed

2401 40th Avenue SE #314 Available 09/04/20 Shoal Creek - PET FRIENDLY! - New Low Income apartments for rent in Mandan!!! NOW PET FRIENDLY! Shoal Creek Apartments offer 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom units with sun-rooms, dens, in-unit washer & dryer, garages, large windows, & more! You will love the modern interior design with laminate wood flooring! Call today to find out more about the amenities, pricing, and when you can move in! Located at 2401 40th Ave. SE, Mandan.



Contact Melanie or Ashley today at 701-751-2261, or email mandanleasing@immapartments.com



We don’t just rent apartments, we create a community. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to come home to IMM Apartments. With more than 45 years of experience, our friendly and knowledgeable staff is committed to providing safe and affordable housing to all of our tenants.



