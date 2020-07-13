All apartments in Mandan
Shoal Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

Shoal Creek

2401 40th Ave SE · (701) 864-2547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 40th Ave SE, Mandan, ND 58554

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2401 40th Avenue SE #314 · Avail. Sep 4

$965

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shoal Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
2401 40th Avenue SE #314 Available 09/04/20 Shoal Creek - PET FRIENDLY! - New Low Income apartments for rent in Mandan!!! NOW PET FRIENDLY! Shoal Creek Apartments offer 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom units with sun-rooms, dens, in-unit washer & dryer, garages, large windows, & more! You will love the modern interior design with laminate wood flooring! Call today to find out more about the amenities, pricing, and when you can move in! Located at 2401 40th Ave. SE, Mandan.

Contact Melanie or Ashley today at 701-751-2261, or email mandanleasing@immapartments.com

We don’t just rent apartments, we create a community. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to come home to IMM Apartments. With more than 45 years of experience, our friendly and knowledgeable staff is committed to providing safe and affordable housing to all of our tenants.

(RLNE2529128)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet.
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet.
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: 1 detached garage and one spot included in rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shoal Creek have any available units?
Shoal Creek has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Shoal Creek have?
Some of Shoal Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shoal Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Shoal Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shoal Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Shoal Creek is pet friendly.
Does Shoal Creek offer parking?
Yes, Shoal Creek offers parking.
Does Shoal Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shoal Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shoal Creek have a pool?
No, Shoal Creek does not have a pool.
Does Shoal Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Shoal Creek has accessible units.
Does Shoal Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shoal Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Shoal Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shoal Creek has units with air conditioning.
