Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:10 PM

Lakewood Estates

2303 Shoal Loop SE · (701) 599-4764
Location

2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND 58554

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2303 Shoal Loop SE - 214 · Avail. Sep 4

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 2303 Shoal Loop SE - 209 · Avail. Aug 6

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 2303 Shoal Loop SE - 113 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakewood Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet.
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Underground garage, detached garages.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lakewood Estates have any available units?
Lakewood Estates has 3 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakewood Estates have?
Some of Lakewood Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakewood Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Lakewood Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakewood Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakewood Estates is pet friendly.
Does Lakewood Estates offer parking?
Yes, Lakewood Estates offers parking.
Does Lakewood Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakewood Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakewood Estates have a pool?
No, Lakewood Estates does not have a pool.
Does Lakewood Estates have accessible units?
No, Lakewood Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Lakewood Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakewood Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakewood Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakewood Estates has units with air conditioning.

